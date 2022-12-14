Jordy & Joy Oladokun Team Up for New Version of 'i get high'

Rising, acclaimed pop artist JORDY has teamed up with celebrated singer, songwriter, and producer Joy Oladokun for a stunning new version of his single "i get high." Pairing JORDY and Joy's raw vocals with elegant acoustics and harmonies, the song is an unfiltered, introspective take on coping with everyday anxieties and vices.

This edition of the song also adds to both artists' notable list of collaborations - JORDY has joined forces with LOOTE, Charlotte Sands, and Catie Turner, while Joy has worked with the likes of Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Noah Kahan, among others. "i get high" (ft. Joy Oladokun) is available on all streaming platforms, along with an accompanying visualizer.

"Joy Oladokun is one of our generation's most powerful voices; and I am extremely lucky to be able to call her a friend, and now, a collaborator," JORDY commented. "When I was thinking about who would be a good addition to my song 'i get high,' I thought of Joy immediately. A part of me giggled thinking about the times we've been able to share a joint or two, but the other part of me felt emotional about it; when it comes to cannabis, she understands me, and I understand her. It is our escape, it is our coping, it is our celebration. When Joy sent me her verse I nearly broke down into tears. 'I just wanna heal without having to be scarred, I just wanna see something underneath all the things that feel so dark...so i light a fire.' The meaning behind her words is far more beautiful than I could have ever imagined, and I feel endlessly grateful that she wanted to be a part of this."

Joy added, "JORDY has become a friend of mine over the years. Every time we're in the same city, we share a joint and catch up on life, love, and the music industry. When i first heard this song, it felt like one of our stoned chats, so hopping on it was a no-brainer. As an avid cannabis user, I've found it unlocks my creativity and quiets the symptoms of my anxiety. That's what i hope comes across in my verse and my music in general. It is all for healing."

To close out the year, JORDY recently played a series of special headline shows across the U.S., concluding with a completely SOLD OUT concert at The Troubadour in Los Angeles on Sunday, Dec. 4.

He is also in the studio putting the finishing touches on his next project. Meanwhile, Joy's timely new anthem "Power" was featured as the end credits theme for the documentary Loudmouth about the life and battles of Reverend Al Sharpton. The film opened in theaters nationwide on December 9 was directed by Josh Alexander and executive produced by EGOT® winner John Legend.

Watch the new visualizer here: