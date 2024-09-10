Jordana Shares New Song 'Anything For You'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jordana – a 24-year-old Maryland-raised and LA-based songwriter and Billboard-charting artist – will release her vibrant new album on October 18 via Grand Jury. Jordana has previewed the yacht rock-meets-Laurel Canyon sound of the forthcoming album with “We Get By” and “Like A Dog,” and today she shares a new single entitled “Anything For You.” The golden hour ballad of “Anything For You,” which Jordana says is a break-up song, is out now alongside what is her best music video yet. Listen and watch the Justin Taylor Smith-directed video now HERE.

“‘Anything For You’ is a break-up song,” says Jordana. “It’s a song about attempting to find yourself again after someone has depleted the energy you had in your soul. You are searching for a new self, or aiming to recover what once was there.”

Though the concept of eras is exhaustingly omnipresent at the moment, Jordana has drawn definitive lines between her projects and musical phases over the past few years, releasing albums that have spanned lo-fi to pristine pop, craggy indie rock, hushed folk, and more. “I don’t think I’ll ever settle on a specific sound,” says Jordana. “I’m just a chameleon.” Every Jordana record promises the unexpected, and this one is no different, as it finds her entering new territory: yacht rock-ing through Laurel Canyon.

Made throughout 2023 with producer Emmett Kai, Lively Premonition focuses on crumbling relationships, a newfound sobriety, and rediscovering yourself over and over again. She does that with the influence of fellow New York-turned-LA greats, who also moved west to nurture their sound, like The Mamas & The Papas, Carole King, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker. It’s her LA record, alright.

Lively Premonition Tracklist:

01. We Get By

02. Like A Dog

03. Heart You Hold

04. This Is How I Know

05. Multitudes of Mystery

06. Raver Girl

07. Wrong Love

08. Anything For You

09. The One I Know

10. Your Story’s End

Photo Credit: Kacey Makal

