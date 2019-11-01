Jordan Mackampa Announces Debut Album

﻿British singer Jordan Mackampa is inspired by his Congolese roots and mother's love of the great soul singers like Marvin Gaye, Bill Withers and Curtis Mayfield. He combines a timeless vocal with catchy melodies and heartfelt lyrics to create an exciting hybrid of alternative pop and soul which will enchant and uplift in equal measure. Mackampa is currently on his first North American tour supporting Amber Run (see dates below) and has been confirmed to perform during SXSW 2020. Today, he also announces his debut full length album Foreigner, out March 13, 2020 and shared new single "Parachutes," produced by Dani Castelar (Paolo Nutini). The song is another stunning exploration of his soul and pop-fueled songwriting, with expansive highs and tender lows that canvas the breadth of human emotion.

"'Parachutes' encapsulates those situations with people you've come across in life; who aren't who they pretend to be and the person they are with you, isn't someone you want to be around," notes Mackampa. "However because you love them, either platonically or romantically, you're conflicted by your feelings for them until it gets to a point where you don't want to be hurt anymore... Nobody is perfect, but if you were trapped in an airplane with them and they had a parachute but you didn't you would jump out regardless, because any pain you would experience afterwards, won't be as bad as what you've already gone through."

"Parachutes" follows the release of the questioning single "What Am I" earlier this fall. The song is a modern take on Marvin Gaye's classic "What's Going On," highlighting the state of the world right now and how helpless we can feel while trying our best to make changes. Jordan also previously released single "Under" in May and three EP's--Live From The Grand Cru (late-2017), Tales From The Broken (early-2017) and Physics (2016). All three EP's have received critical acclaim from NME, The 405, Line Of Best Fit, Clash, Indie Shuffle, Wonderland and more and the three EP's have collectively amassed over 50 million streams via Spotify.

FOREIGNER TRACK LISTING

01 - Under

02 - Parachutes

03 - What Am I

04 - Love At First Sight

05 - Eventide

06 - Lula

07 - Foreigner

08 - Tight

09 - Magic

10 - Care For Your Mother

11 - Warning Signs

JORDAN MACKAMPA TOUR DATES

11.01 Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore **

11.02 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw **

11.05 Toronto, ON - Opera House **

11.06 Cleveland, ON - Beachland Ballroom **

11.07 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall **

11.08 Milwaukee, WI - Colectivo **

11.09 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue **

11.12 Denver, CO - Bluebird **

11.13 Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex **

11.15 San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall **

11.16 Los Angeles, CA - Echoplex **

11.25 London, UK - Village Underground

12.03 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso-Noord

12.04 Tourcoing, FR - Le Grand Mix

12.05 Paris, FR - Point Ephémère

12.07 Prague, CZ - Café V Lese

12.08 Leipzig, Germany - UT Connewitz

12.09 Berlin, Germany - Berghain Kantine

12.10 Hamburg, Germany - Hakken

**Notes Dates with Amber Run





