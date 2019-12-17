Jordan Mackampa Announces 2020 Headline Tour
Jordan Mackampa announced his first headline North American tour in addition to performing during SXSW 2020. He will be touring in support of his recently announced debut full length album Foreigner, out March 13 via AWAL. The album sees Jordan scaling fresh heights, adding sumptuous strings, gospel backing vocals and grime influences to his contemporary soul fused with his Congolese roots. His live show is not-to-be-missed, as seen during his recently-wrapped first North American tour supporting Amber Run. Tickets for the 2020 tour are available now and can be purchase here: https://www.jordanmackampa.com/live.
Like the soul greats he grew up with, Mackampamakes music to tell truths as much as entertain. His searing songs are documents of his life as an outsider, his sound a melting pot of cultures that stretch from his birthplace in the Republic of Congo to a hip hop-obsessed childhood in North London to teen years spent immersed in indie-rock in Coventry, UK.
From his breakthrough in 2017 with the protest song "Battlecry" to this autumn's acclaimed "What Am I"--a modern take on Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On"--Jordan's powerful message music has grown rapidly in scope and scale, soaking up new influences and becoming more complex.
NORTH AMERICAN HEADLINE TOUR DATES
03/24 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
03/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge
03/28 - San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord
03/31 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
04/01 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
04/03 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
04/08 - Minneapolis, MO @ 7th Street Entry
04/09 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
04/10 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
04/11 - Toronto, CA @ The Drake
04/12 - Montreal, CA @ Le Ministère
04/15 - Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom
04/16 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
04/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right
04/18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
04/19 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
EUROPEAN TOUR DATES
04/24 - Southampton, UK @ The Joiners
04/25 - Cambridge, UK @ Waterbeach Baptist Church
04/26 - Brighton, UK @ Hope & Run
04/29 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
04/30 - Edinburgh, UK @ The Mash House
05/01 - Manchester, UK @ YES
05/03 - Middlesbrough, UK @ Westgarth SC
05/05 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
05/06 - London, UK @ Scala
05/10 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social
05/12 - Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg Pandora
05/13 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club
05/14 - Rotterdam, NL @ Bird
05/16 - Paris, FR @ Le Nouveau Casino
05/17 - Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
05/19 - Berlin, DE @ Silent Green
05/20 - Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
05/21 - Munich, DE @ Feirwerk
05/22 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea
05/24 - Zurich, CH @ Papiersaal