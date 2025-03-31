Jordan Davis to Embark on 2025 'Ain’t Enough Road Tour'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-Platinum-selling singer-songwriter Jordan Davis has announced his 2025 Ain’t Enough Road Tour. The nationwide tour kicks off Thursday, September 11 in Greater Palm Springs, CA at Acrisure Arena, with additional stops in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, St. Louis, Rosemont, Savannah, and more before wrapping up on Saturday, October 25 in Estero, FL at Hertz Arena. Mitchell Tenpenny and Vincent Mason will join Davis on all upcoming tour stops. Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, April 2 with various presales. The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 4 at 10am local time at JordanDavisOfficial.com.

In addition to the tour announcement, Davis recently released his new single, “Bar None,” off his highly anticipated next album, expected later this year. Produced by Paul DiGiovanni and written by Hunter Phelps, Lydia Vaughn, and Ben Johns, “Bar None” follows his latest No. 1 single, “I Ain’t Sayin,’” which earned eight weeks at No. 1 in the UK and marked both Davis’ first single off the new album and his first No. 1 off his new album both in the US and UK.

The new album is the follow up to Davis’ Platinum-selling breakthrough album Bluebird Days, which produced four consecutive No. 1 singles (“What My World Spins Around,” “Tucson Too Late,” “Buy Dirt” and “Next Thing You Know”) and two Song of the Year winning song titles “Next Thing You Know” (ACM) and “Buy Dirt” (CMA and NSAI) off of one album - the first artist in history to ever do that. The single release also comes on the heels of his latest album, Bluebird Days, officially going Platinum, joining his previously certified Platinum-selling debut album, Home State.

Davis joined CBS Mornings on Monday, March 31 to discuss the new single and tour and will also make a stop this week on Watch What Happens Live on Bravo with host Andy Cohen on April 3.

JORDAN DAVIS: AIN’T ENOUGH ROAD TOUR:

Thu Sep 11 – Greater Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Fri Sep 12 – Concord, CA – Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

Fri Sep 19 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Sat Sep 20 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 24 – Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

Fri Sep 26 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Sat Sep 27 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Thu Oct 02 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Fri Oct 03 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Oct 09 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Fri Oct 10 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

Sat Oct 11 – Milwaukee, WI – BMO Pavilion

Thu Oct 16 – Dayton, OH – Wright State University Nutter Center

Fri Oct 17 – Hershey, PA – Giant Center

Thu Oct 23 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Fri Oct 24 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Sat Oct 25 – Estero, FL – Hertz Arena*

*On sale April 18 at 10am local time

^Non-Live Nation date

About Jordan Davis:

Award-winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated second full-length album, Bluebird Days, produced four consecutive No. 1’s and three “song of the year” award-winning titles including the 5x Platinum-selling hit “Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2022, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3x Platinum-selling “Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024). All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released the chart-topping hit singles "What My World Spins Around" and "Tucson Too Late,” in addition to “Next Thing You Know” and “Buy Dirt,” earning numerous award nominations, including CMA, ACM, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-Certified album, Bluebird Days.

Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits - totaling eight career No. 1s on country radio - off of his Platinum-Certified debut album Home State including the 3x Platinum "Singles You Up," and 2x Platinum-selling hits "Take It From Me" and "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot” along with his most recent No. 1 single “I Ain’t Sayin.’” In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, in addition to being a 2x nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. He has appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Kelly Clarkson Show, College GameDay, and more. Starting 2025 off internationally, Davis served as direct support for Luke Combs’ stadium tour in New Zealand and Australia. Additionally, Davis was direct support for Luke on his 2024 Growin’ Up and Getting Old Tour and followed with his string of U.S. and international shows headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR in the fall of 2024. Davis is currently at work on his new album and released “I Ain’t Sayin’,” “Know You Like That,” and the recent release “Bar None.”

Photo Credit: Caleb Cockrell

