Joni Mitchell to Be Honored as MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year

MusiCares announced today that Joni Mitchell, eight-time GRAMMY Award winner and 16-time GRAMMY Award nominee, has been chosen as the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year. Mitchell is the honoree of the 31st annual Person of the Year benefit gala.

Proceeds from the event will provide essential support for MusiCares, the leading music charity providing music professionals health and human services across a spectrum of needs. The tribute will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sat, Jan. 29, 2022, two nights before the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

"We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares. "She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she's brought to so many artists."

The MusiCares Person of the Year tribute ceremony is one of the most prestigious events held during GRAMMY Week. It includes a reception and silent auction, offering an exclusive selection of one-of-a-kind items for bidding guests, followed by a dinner and tribute concert, featuring renowned musicians and other artists paying tribute to Mitchell.

"I'm honored to be chosen as Person of the Year by this great charity," said Mitchell, "I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need."

Drawing from folk, pop, rock, and jazz, Mitchell's songs often reflect social and environmental ideals as well as her feelings about romance, confusion, disillusionment, and joy. She has received many accolades, including eight Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.