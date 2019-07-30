Jonas Brothers to Perform Exclusive Concert in New York for Pandora and SiriusXM

Pandora and SiriusXM announced today that GRAMMY® Award-nominated multiplatinum powerhouse trio Jonas Brothers will perform an exclusive concert in New York at Pandora LIVE on August 20 for Pandora listeners and SiriusXM subscribers. Platinum-certified global pop sensation Ava Max has been tapped to open the show that will take place at Webster Hall.

Pandora listeners who are 18+ can RSVP for the free event HERE. SiriusXM's hosts of The Morning Mash Up - Nicole Ryan, Stanley T. and Ryan Sampson - will host the evening. The performance by Jonas Brothers will broadcast over Labor day Weekend on SiriusXM's Hits 1 (ch. 2).

Nick, Joe and Kevin have had the biggest comeback of the year with their hit single "Sucker" which spent 16 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 of the Pandora Top Spins Chart and was predicted to be one of Pandora's Songs of Summer. Continuing the runaway success, "Cool" has notched millions of global streams and the band is about to kick off a national arena tour next month in support of their recent No. 1 album, Happiness Begins.

Dubbed the "Princess of Pop" by V Magazine and "Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, opener Ava Max has been a constant on the Pandora Trendsetters Chart with her debut track "Sweet But Psycho." The song recently topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart and also cracked the Top 10 on the Hot 100 chart. So far, she's earned 85 million lifetime streams on Pandora and certainly has many more to come with her newest track "So Am I."

This event marks the culmination of Pandora's Sound On Summer campaign that kicked off in May with the announcement of songs of summer predictions and exclusive live events across the country with DJ Khaled, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris, Natti Natasha and Lady Gaga.

Pandora will build out a multi-level interactive event for guests, including unique onsite experiences and giveaways. Pandora LIVE sponsors for this event include Cigna Corporation, Discover, Hinge, Klondike®, Pantene , Spectrum and St. Ives®.

SiriusXM subscribers are able to listen to SiriusXM Hits 1 channel on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more. Go to www.SiriusXM.com/streaming to learn more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories