Jonas Brothers to Livestream JONAS 20 Concerts on Samsung TV

The Jonas Brothers have partnered with Samsung TV Plus to livestream 5 shows from their JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour exclusively on the streaming service’s new channel Samsung Television Network (STN).

Starting August 10, fans around the world can livestream the Jonas Brothers’ North America tour, featuring backstage access, surprise guests, and fan-favorite hits. The live concert will also feature a surprise host featuring live interviews, commentary, and hometown tributes from Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, who was recently seen in Broadway's The Last Five Years.

Fans nationwide can stream live concerts from the JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour in East Rutherford, Dallas, Milwaukee, Orlando and Buffalo on Samsung Television Network (STN). Samsung TV Plus is available on Samsung TV, Galaxy, Smart Monitor, and Family Hub devices.

Livestream Concert Dates on Samsung TV Plus:

August 10 | East Rutherford, NJ

August 31 | Dallas, TX

October 12 | Milwaukee, WI

October 26 | Orlando, FL

November 9 | Buffalo, NY

About the Jonas Brothers

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they notably ignited the comeback of the decade with their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” Bowing at #1 on the Billboard 200, Happiness Begins impressively scored the “biggest sales week of 2019 at time of release” and housed the Double-Platinum “Only Human” and Platinum “Cool.”

The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues. Along the way, the members simultaneously juggled prolific solo careers extending into television, film, and successful business ventures. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.”

In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band. To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles—“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a milestone JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. JONASCON kicked off what’s bound to be an unforgettable year for the Jonas Brothers, including their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, due out August 8th, and the highly-anticipated North American headline tour, beginning on August 10th at MetLife Stadium.