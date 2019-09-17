Jonah Tolchin's 'Fires For The Cold' Out Via Yep Roc Records; Fall Tour Starts September 27

Acclaimed singer, songwriter, and bluesman Jonah Tolchin's fourth studio album, Fires For The Cold, is out now on Yep Roc Records, listen below. In celebration of the album, Tolchin will embark on a14-city U.S. tour beginning September 27, in Washington, D.C. A full list of dates is below.

Co-produced with GRAMMY-winning producer, musician and engineer Sheldon Gomberg, Fires For The Cold is garnering critical praise:

"...downbeat set, lean and lonesome yet never morose." -Uncut

"Like the music of Nick Drake, these subtle songs creep up on you after repeated listenings. Their supple strains, low key choruses and overall atmospheric vibe gradually become intriguing and often hypnotic." -- American Songwriter

...with Fires for the Cold, Tolchin's transition into a tender-hearted folkie is almost complete." -- Folk Alley

"Tolchin has delivered a uniquely sounding, deeply memorable recording." - Elmore

"...an artist with substantial creative range." -- No Depression

Featuring nine original compositions and a cover of Little Feat's "Roll Um Easy," Fires For The Cold is a reflection of the conflicts that engulfed Tolchin over the last few years. "Every record I make is like a record in time," Tolchin explains. "I found that for myself, and for this record, it has been important to delve into the depths of my emotions and confront them head on. The album became a healing process."

Recorded at Carriage House Studios, the album features many notable guests, including Jackson Browne and Rickie Lee Jones, who provide backing vocals on "Roll Um Easy." Sara Watkins lends backing vocals and plays violin on "Supermarket Rage" and "Honeysuckle." The set also features A-list players, including Jay Bellerose (drums), Little Feat guitarist Fred Tackett, Greg Liesz (steel guitar), and Ben Peller (guitar).

Reflecting Tolchin's musical journey, the album's title was taken from a line written by the late poet Mary Oliver - "Poetry is a life-cherishing force. For poems are not words, after all, but fires for the cold, ropes let down to the lost, something as necessary as bread in the pockets of the hungry."

The album's first single, "Honeysuckle," featuring Sara Watkins premiered at PopMatters, who noted this "may be his most ambitious LP to date." Glide Magazine premiered the second single, a cover of Little Feat's "Roll' Um Easy," featuring Jackson Browne and Rickie Lee Jones, citing "Tolchin really does nail the emotional power of the original tune, reminding us that he is as much a songwriter of today as he is someone who can interpret the past." White Toyota Ranger recently premiered at Red Line Roots.

A New Jersey native, Tolchin has released Criminal Man (2012), 5 Dollar EP, Clover Lane (2014), and Thousand Mile Night (2016). He has toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe, sharing the stage with the likes of Chuck Prophet, Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin, Tony Joe White, Gregg Allman, and Joseph Arthur.

JONAH TOLCHIN TOUR DATES

September 27 - Pearl Street Warehouse - Washington, DC

September 28 - Devils Backbone HoopLA - Roseland, VA

September 29 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

September 30 - Cat's Cradle Back Room - Carrboro, NC

October 2 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

October 3 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

October 12 - Hopewell Theater - Hopewell, NJ

October 17 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

October 18 - Hope and Main - Warren, RI

October 19 - The Town and the City Festival - Lowell, MA

October 23 - Club Passim - Cambridge, MA

October 25 - Parlor Room at Signature Sounds - Northampton, MA

October 26 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

November 5 - The Baby G - Toronto, CN

November 7 - Hideout Inn - Chicago, IL

December 4 - Lutherse Kerk - Groningen, NL*

December 5 - TivoliVredenburg (Club 9) - Utrecht, NL*

December 6 - Lutherse Kerk - Nijmengen, NL*

December 7 - Courtyard Theatre - London, UK*

December 8 - Hyde Park Book Club - Leeds, UK*

December 9 - Middlesborough Town Hall - Middlesborough, UK*

December 10 - Komedia Studio - Brighton, UK*

*w/Dawn Landes





