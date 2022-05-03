Jonah Tolchin Releases New Single 'Never Giving Up' From Upcoming 'Lava Lamp' Album

Today, Princeton, NJ native guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter Jonah Tolchin shares "Never Giving Up," the anthemic fourth track from Lava Lamp, his fifth studio album out July 15 on Yep Roc Records.

With churning, gritty, retro-futuristic hooks reminiscent of Dan Auerbach and Jack White, of the track Tolchin offers, "Whether it's coming back from a losing streak, finishing that novel, or finding the motivation to get up on a cloudy day-"Never Giving Up" gives you a shot of energy to keep going. I wrote this song as an anthem for those overcoming a challenge -- for those that need motivation to persevere. I hope that many people around the world can use this song as a type of medicine for just that."

Shot at Coolidge Studios in Providence, RI, watch and share the live performance video of "Never Giving Up," directed and edited by the album's co-producer Nic Coolidge. The clip features Jonah Tolchin (vocals/guitar), Nic Coolidge (bass/backing vocals), and Michael Joel Bosco (drums/backing vocals).

Featuring seven original compositions and two covers: "Car You Drive" by Josh Flowers and Tom Petty's "Grew Up Fast," Lava Lamp is a raw and emotional reckoning with alienation and escapism in a modern-day world defined by 24/7 stimulation.

More sonically diverse than previous efforts, the album's lifeblood is built around the energy of loose, live-in-the-studio performances steeped in Tolchin's folk-blues stylings and fueled by grunge guitars and a robust rhythm section.

From the punchy angular guitars and lo-fi vocals that channel The Strokes' Julian Casablancas on "Aliens" (co-written with Marvin Etzioni); to the brooding title track that lands between Nirvana and The Sonics as Tolchin declares, "When I watch my lava lamp I don't want to feel a fing thing," Lava Lamp finds Tolchin returning to the musical sandbox of his youth.

Co-produced with multi-instrumentalist/engineer Nic Coolidge, Lava Lamp was recorded with a three-piece that included Coolidge on bass and Tolchin's longtime friend and collaborator Kevin Clifford on drums. "The three of us are the only musicians on the entire album," explains Tolchin, who played more electric guitar than ever on the album. "We recorded most of it, even my vocals, live on the floor as a band, just feeding off each other's energy."

A bridge between roots and rock, between youth and adulthood, between expectation and liberation, for his fifth studio album Tolchin penned more coy and irreverent songs, drawn from freewheeling, uninhibited, stream-of-consciousness writing sessions, an evolution inspired by The Pixies.

"I remember taking my soon-to-be-wife to see The Pixies play at The Fillmore in Philly as a Valentine's Day gift and just having my mind blown," Tolchin says. "It was like, 'Wow, this is some real, raw emotion being delivered through some loud, electrified music.' After spending so much of my time in the folk and blues worlds, it just hit me in a completely different way."

Hailed by No Depression as "an artist with substantial creative range,"he began his career as a DIY artist, hitting the road as a teenager and self-releasing Criminal Man (2012). His Yep Roc Records debut, the critically acclaimed Clover Lane (2014), was followed by Thousand Mile Night (2016) and Fires for the Cold (2019). He has toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe, sharing the stage with Chuck Prophet, Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin, Tony Joe White, Gregg Allman, and Joseph Arthur.

Watch the new performance video here:

Jonah Tolchin Tour Dates

May 10 - Woodbury Brewing Company - Woodbury, CT

May 11 - Atwood's Tavern - Cambridge, MA

May 12 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

May 13 - Pearl Street Warehouse - Washington, DC

June 29 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA*

July 1 - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern - Cleveland, OH*

July 2 - Fitzgerald's American Music Festival - Chicago, IL

July 3 - Natalie's Grandview - Columbus, OH^

July 5 - The Ark - Ann Arbor, MI^

July 15 - FOAM - Burlington, VT

July 17 - Free Street - Portland, ME**

July 20 - The Marigold Theatre - Easthampton, MA**

July 21 - 195 District Park - Providence, RI**

July 22 - The Pump House - Kingston, RI**

September 25 - Yellowstone Harvest Festival - Livingston, MT



*co-bill w/Sarah Borges

^w/Eilen Jewell

**w/Coyote Island