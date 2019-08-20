Jonah Tolchin Adds More Dates to U.S. Tour

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/bluesman Jonah Tolchin has confirmed additional tour dates in support of his fourth studio album, Fires for the Cold, out September 13 on Yep Roc Records. The 15-date U.S. tour kicks off August 29, in New York City with stops in Nashville at AmericanaFest, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Decatur, Cambridge, amongst others. A seven-date European tour with label mate Dawn Landes is slated for December. A full list of dates is below.

Today, Red Line Roots premieres the official video for the album's third single, "White Toyota Ranger." Of the song Tolchin says, "This song was inspired by a moment. I was going through a rough patch at the time. I found myself parked out back of a gas station, reflecting, when a man in a white pickup truck pulled up next to me. He didn't look over or see me observing. He just put the car in park, took off his glasses, and started bawling his eyes out. I was profoundly moved by this emotional display from a stranger. So much so that I went home and wrote this song. Like many of my songs, that's where it started - and it ended up somewhere else through a string of my own emotional associations."

The album's first single, "Honeysuckle,"featuring Sara Watkins premiered at PopMatters, who noted this "may be be his most ambitious LP to date." Glide Magazine premiered the second single, a cover of Little Feat's "Roll' Um Easy," featuring Jackson Browne and Rickie Lee Jones, citing "Tolchin really does nail the emotional power of the original tune, reminding us that he is as much a songwriter of today as he is someone who can interpret the past."

Featuring nine original compositions, Fires for the Coldwas recorded at Carriage House Studios and co-produced with GRAMMY-winning producer, musician and engineer Sheldon Gomberg. With many notable guests, including Jackson Browne and Rickie Lee Jones, who provide backing vocals on "Roll Um Easy," and Sara Watkins on backing vocals and violin on "Supermarket Rage" and "Honeysuckle," the set also features A-list players, including Jay Bellerose (drums), Little Feat guitarist Fred Tackett, Greg Liesz (steel guitar), and Ben Peller (guitar).

"For me, writing can be like self therapy, combined with a desire to offer the listener a reflective experience that extends beyond my own personal narrative," Tolchin says. "I hope these songs will reflect what the title suggests and indeed provide "fires for the cold."

Reflecting his musical journey, the album's title was taken from a line written by the late poet Mary Oliver - "Poetry is a life-cherishing force. For poems are not words, after all, but fires for the cold, ropes let down to the lost, something as necessary as bread in the pockets of the hungry."

A New Jersey native, Tolchin has released three studio albums and an EP: Criminal Man(2012),5 Dollar EP, Clover Lane(2014),andThousand Mile Night(2016).He has toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe, sharing the stage with the likes of Chuck Prophet, Dave Alvin and Phil Alvin, Tony Joe White, Gregg Allman, and Joseph Arthur.

JONAH TOLCHIN TOUR DATES

August 29 - Hill Country - New York, NY

September 12 - The Basement / AmericanaFest - Nashville, TN

September 27 - Pearl Street Warehouse - Washington, DC

September 28 - Devils Backbone HoopLA - Roseland, VA

September 29 - Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

September 30 - Cat's Cradle Back Room - Carrboro, NC

October 2 - Eddie's Attic - Decatur, GA

October 3 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

October 12 - Hopewell Theater - Hopewell, NJ

October 17 - Rockwood Music Hall - New York, NY

October 18 - Hope and Main - Warren, RI

October 19 - The Town and the City Festival - Lowell, MA

October 23 - Club Passim - Cambridge, MA

October 25 - Parlor Room at Signature Sounds - Northampton, MA

October 26 - Caffe Lena - Saratoga Springs, NY

November 5 - The Baby G - Toronto, CN

December 4 - Lutherse Kerk - Groningen, NL*

December 5 - TivoliVredenburg (Club 9) - Utrecht, NL*

December 6 - Lutherse Kerk - Nijmengen, NL*

December 7 - Courtyard Theatre - London, UK*

December 8 - Hyde Park Book Club - Leeds, UK*

December 9 - Middlesborough Town Hall - Middlesborough, UK*

December 10 - Komedia Studio - Brighton, UK*

*w/Dawn Landes

Fires for the Cold

1. Supermarket Rage

2. The Real You

3. White Toyota Ranger

4. Turn to Ashes

5. Honeysuckle

6. Wash Over You

7. Roll Um Easy

8. Day by Day

9. Timeless River

10. Maybe, I'm a Rolling Stone





