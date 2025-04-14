Jon Pardi Adds to Honkytonk Hollywood Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jon Pardi is following the release of his fifth studio album this week by extending his Honkytonk Hollywood Tour, produced by Live Nation and Outback Concerts. Picking back up on Sept. 18 in Grand Rapids, MI with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff, tickets for the newly added stops packed with fiddle, twang, steel guitar and contagious charisma will go on sale this Fri., April 18 at 10:00 AM local time. Subscribers will get exclusive early access to presale tickets starting at 9:00 AM local time on Thurs., April 17.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, a guided backstage tour, invitation to the PARDI TIME! VIP Lounge, limited edition autographed tour poster & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR Dates:

4/25/2025 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

4/26/2025 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

5/15/2025 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

5/16/2025 - Prescott Valley, AZ - Findlay Toyota Center

5/29/2025 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

5/30/2025 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/31/2025 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

6/5/2025 - Highland Heights, KY - Truist Arena

6/6/2025 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

6/7/2025 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

6/11/2025 - Regina, SK - Brandt Centre

6/12/2025 - Lethbridge, AB - VisitLethbridge.com Arena

6/14/2025 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

6/18/2025 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain America Center *

6/20/2025 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest Amphitheater *

6/21/2025 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

9/18/2025 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

9/19/2025 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center

9/20/2025 - Jonesboro, AR - First National Bank Arena

9/25/2025 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre

9/26/2025 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

9/27/2025 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

10/2/2025 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

10/4/2025 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

10/9/2025 - Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena

10/10/2025 - Raleigh, NC - The Red Hat Amphitheater

10/11/2025 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17/2025 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10/18/2025 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center

10/23/2025 - Belton, TX – Cadence Bank Center #

10/24/2025 - Beaumont, TX – Doggett Ford Park Arena #

10/25/2025 - Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena #

Newly announced dates in bold with Jake Worthington and Colby Acuff

*Previously announced dates with Corey Kent and Kassi Ashton on select dates

# Jake Worthington and No Colby Acuff

A portion of ticket sale proceeds from the tour benefit the newly established Starlight Fund. Founded with his wife Summer Pardi, the Starlight Fund supports organizations dedicated to providing opportunities and resources specific to young people in need that are pursuing a path in the trades, agriculture and construction. To learn more about the Starlight Foundation, visit www.cfmt.org/starlight.

Capitol Records Nashville artist Jon Pardi began careening down the highway over ten years ago, leading the charge to modernize honkytonk with roaring guitars and a roaring, good-time spirit. Pardi’s reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown, with his upcoming fifth studio album HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD out this week, led by its now Top 30 first single “Friday Night Heartbreaker." The 17-track album is the spiritual successor to his fearless breakout hits, and once again finds Pardi pulling out the stops to stay true to himself – yet giving his signature sound a new spark.

With four Top 5 albums which include 2016’s Platinum #1, CALIFORNIA SUNRISE, and Pardi’s reputation for punchy, against-the-wind bravado has only grown. Never afraid to break from the pack, fourteen RIAA-certified singles feature six No. One's (like the back-to-back 6x-Platinum “Head Over Boots” and “Dirt On My Boots”), and with years of blue-collar barnstorming behind him, the California native has earned his international headlining acclaim, alongside 9.3 billion global streams.

After headlining shows in the US and Australia including CMC Rocks next week, the multi-Platinum country star will kick off his HONKYTONK HOLLYWOOD TOUR on April 25, hitting arenas and amphitheaters across the US with support from Corey Kent on select dates and Kassi Ashton. For more information on new music and for a full list of upcoming tour dates, visit JonPardi.com.

Comments