Jon Lindsay to Release New Album 'Big Stage;' Title Track Available Now

Solo artist, producer, and indie/alternative pioneer Jon Lindsay has announced the release of his new album, Big Stage. Arriving May 16th via Daffin Records, the album is the fourth official solo full-length from the now Savannah, Georgia-based musician.

The album’s title track is available now, stoking excitement for ten highly engaging, masterfully crafted and executed songs that find Lindsay reaching the farthest yet toward truly timeless and important record making.

Big Stage is the fourth full-length album from Jon Lindsay, made mostly in Hollywood, CA, at Eric Valentine’s Barefoot Studios. It was produced and performed by Lindsay, mixed by Mike Pepe, and features horn arrangements and performances by Matt Douglas of The Mountain Goats, and drums from Chris Walldorf (of Moa) and Jonathan Erickson (of the Noises 10). Featuring ten original tracks that waver between indie pop, vintage pop, and alternative rock, Big Stage provides an immersive experience for all who encounter it

CATCH JON LINDSAY ON TOUR SUPPORTING BENJI HUGHES THIS SPRING

(Lindsay opens all dates and also performs with Hughes as a duo in the headline set)



3.7.25 Seattle, WA, at Central Saloon



3.8.25 Portland, OR, at Bunk Ba



3.11.25 San Francisco, CA at Brick and Mortar Music Hall



3.12.25 Los Angeles, CA, at The Hotel Cafe



3.14.25 Buda, TX, at Meridian



3.15.25 Austin, TX, at Zilker Beer and Brewing Co.



5.16.25 Raleigh, NC at The Pour House (Big Stage album release show)



5.17.25 Wilmington, NC at Bourgie Nights



5.30.25 Charlotte, NC at The Evening Muse

About Jon Lindsay

Based in Savannah, Georgia and New York, Jon Lindsay is a multi-faceted solo artist, producer, and long time member of the band Benji Hughes (Merge / New West Records). Lindsay's previous collaborations include releases with Rhiannon Giddens, American Aquarium, Hiss Golden Messenger, The Love Language, and Caitlin Cary among others. This spring, Lindsay tours the U.S. with Benji Hughes, including an official showcase at SXSW. Lindsay opens all dates, featuring songs from Big Stage, and also performs with Hughes as a duo in the headline set.

