Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jon Brion Debuts 'Walking Through Walls' Single

Jon Brion Debuts 'Walking Through Walls' Single

Brion's 2001 album "Meaningless' will be released on October 21.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022  

Prolific artist, producer and film composer Jon Brion's lone 2001 album Meaningless will finally be available on vinyl + digitally for the first time ever THIS Friday, October 21 via Jealous Butcher Records.

The coveted collection is a master course in art rock songwriting and production, borrowing from Anglophile rock, the American songbook and folk-rock jangle. Strapped with fuzzed-out guitars and open hearted vocals, he has shared new single "Walking Through Walls."

Brion's creative work has encompassed everything from film scores for movies like Lady Bird, Punch Drunk Love and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, to collaborations with musicians like Aimee Mann, Fiona Apple, Kanye West, Mac Miller and many more. The forthcoming 11-track collection - which includes co-writes with Aimee Mann, Grant Lee Philips and Jeff McGregor and a cover of Cheap Trick's "Voices" - offers a vivid backdrop for Brion's wry observations on love, reality, identity and the elusive nature of purpose.

Though he hadn't yet created his numerous acclaimed film scores, Meaningless suggests his future success as a movie music composer. Its widescreen quality is immediately apparent, the songs suggesting similar thematic territory to those great films.

For much of its life, Meaningless has been hard to get ahold of, having only been available on CD in very limited quantities directly from the artist. More than two decades later, this new edition from Jealous Butcher Records offers a chance to glimpse Brion as a one-of-a-kind pop auteur.

Listen to the new single here:


Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



From This Author - Michael Major


Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'Amazon Music to Stream Kendrick Lamar's 'The Big Steppers Tour'
October 18, 2022

The triple-Platinum RIAA certified studio album earned him seven nominations at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards and received international acclaim from both fans and critics. The livestream will provide fans with a special look at Lamar’s 65-date world tour in support of his latest release, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
VIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: KPOP THE MUSICAL Cast Performs 'This is My Korea' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
October 18, 2022

Watch a video of the Broadway cast of KPOP The Musical performing 'This Is My Korea' on Good Morning America. KPOP features Luna, in the starring role of MwE, along with Julia Abueva, BoHyung, Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, Timothy H. Lee, and more.
Christina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary EditionChristina Aguilera to Release 'Stripped' 20th Anniversary Edition
October 18, 2022

The deluxe 20th anniversary edition of Stripped features new cover art and bonus tracks including pioneering Italian DJ/producer Benny Benassi's 2022 remix of Christina's signature track 'Beautiful.' The album will be available in standard and, for the first time, Dolby Atmos and 360RA mixes, providing fans with an immersive listening experience.
VIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser TrailerVIDEO: HBO Max Shares A CHRISTMAS STORY Sequel Teaser Trailer
October 17, 2022

The film will feature the return of Peter Billingsley as Ralphie. Also returning will be Zack Ward, playing bully Scut Farkus who is now a police officer, R.D. Robb and Scott Schwartz, who played out the scene of Schwartz's tongue being stuck to a frozen pole, and Ian Petrella, who played Ralphie's younger brother. Watch the new teaser video now!
Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'Rob Eberle Releases New Single 'far'
October 17, 2022

Following up on the success of his much heralded single “doubtful.”, Rob Eberle has released 'Far.' Influences from an eclectic group of artists such as FINNEAS & Billie Eilish all the way to Madison Beer, Olivia Rodrigo and Panic! At the Disco have helped to create Eberle’s genre bending darker-alternative to traditional Pop Rock.