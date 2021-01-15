John the Ghost Shares New Music Video 'Drive'

John O'Callaghan - frontman of The Maine - goes by another moniker for his musical solo endeavours, John The Ghost. The project made its first musical appearance back in 2016, when his EP Sincerely, John The Ghost was released. Since then, he's kept busy - releasing three albums and touring the world with The Maine.

Now, O'Callaghan gears up for his debut full length record as John The Ghost. "What started out as a single song, turned into 3, turned into 7, which all turned into my debut 9 song album," O'Callaghan explains. Fans can hear the first two singles off the record - "Rolled Down Window" and "Live Once" - across all major streaming and digital download platforms now as well as his latest release, "Drive".

Check out the new music video below.

Alongside the announcement comes a brand new John The Ghost merchandise line, including pre-order bundles for fans wanting to collect the new album on vinyl. O'Callaghan shed some light on the record's name by stating, "a friend of mine interpreted the title, I ONLY WANT TO LIVE ONCE, as a negative, when in reality I meant for it to highlight my lust for life. Live today because you live once."

I ONLY WANT TO LIVE ONCE releases worldwide on February 12th. Pre-orders are available now via 8123.

Listen here: