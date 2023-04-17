Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

John Vento's Latest Track 'Brick By Brick' Out Now!

The album, which includes both original and cover material, has been three years in the making. A music video for the title track has also been released.

Apr. 17, 2023  

April 14th marks the release of John Vento's new single "Brick By Brick", a powerful and uplifting track from the Pittsburgh-based music veteran. It is the title track from his forthcoming album, scheduled for release on May 19th, 2023. The album, nearly three years in the making, will feature (10) all new original songs.

"Brick by Brick" was written by Vento and his co-producer David Granati, along with Frank Soriano and Marcello Valletta. Watch the official music video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z9m1ALhlpBM

This is John's first new release since September 2022's "Sweet Cheslie," a #1 UK ITunes charting tribute to Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst.

Since 2018, John Vento's tracks have amassed more than 200K Spotify streams, while clocking numerous trips to the top of the iTunes charts around the globe, both as a solo artist and with The Nieds Hotel Band. He has also been nominated and won multiple industry awards for his music and videos.

Vento is also well-known for his work with multiple charitable causes. Not only is John the co-founder of non-profit, Band Together Pittsburgh, working with those on the autism spectrum, but he is also heavily involved with the Remember Me Rose Garden, in memory of the Flight 93 Heroes. www.johnvento.com



