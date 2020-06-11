John Tucker Releases 'You Wouldn't Know'

John Tucker - an alternative R&B artist out of Nashville-has released his new song, "You Wouldn't Know," today across all streaming platforms.

The song was written, produced and mixed by John the evening after attending his first protest in the streets of Nashville in reaction to the deaths of George Floyd and so many other black lives.

Inspired by seeing his community come together for the large protests, John put down his thoughts with a lyrical honesty and a haunting melody that provides a personal view into his world as a young black man at this significant time in America.

"Being black in America seems like such a mystery, because it is to many. I'm glad the scope is on us finally, because people need to see how we've been affected by America. Privilege creates ignorance, so yes, they wouldn't know our pain, but empathy is a choice that many have rejected up until now, and silence is violence. I believe we are in an awakening and I'm excited to be alive, and I couldn't be more black " says John.

John also put together a photo visualizer of the song with his personal photos from the Nashville protest.

Photo Credit: Riley Roth

