John Prine in Critical Condition With Coronavirus Symptoms

Musician John Prine is reportedly in critical condition with virus symptoms, according to a post on his official Twitter account.

"After a sudden onset of virus symptoms, John was hospitalized on Thursday (3/26)," the tweet said. "He was intubated Saturday evening, and continues to receive care, but his situation is critical."

"This is hard news for us to share. But so many of you have loved and supported John over the years, we wanted to let you know, and give you the chance to send on more of that love and support now. And know that we love you, and John loves you."

Prine is an American country folk singer-songwriter. He has been active as a composer, recording artist, and live performer since the early 1970s, and is known for an often humorous style of country music that has elements of protest and social commentary.





