John Prine Shares Music Video For LONESOME FRIENDS OF SCIENCE

The official music video for John Prine's song "Lonesome Friends of Science" is premiering today. Illustrated by Barcelona-based graphic designer Tiago Majuelos and produced by Spanish animation production company BLISS, the video can now be watched below.

"Lonesome Friends of Science" comes from Prine's critically acclaimed new album, The Tree of Forgiveness, which is out now on his own independent label, Oh Boy Records(purchase/stream here). Produced by Grammy Award winning producer Dave Cobb, the album is Prine's first release featuring new material in over 13 years and debuted at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart with over 54,000 equivalent albums sold in its first week-a career high chart position and sales week for the legendary singer, songwriter and performer. The album also debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Albums chart, #2 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and #2 on Billboard's Rock Albums chart.

Watch the video here:

Adding to his already monumental year, Prine was officially inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this summer. Of the recognition, Prine shares, "I am thrilled to hear about my induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. I have been proud to make my living as a songwriter for almost 50 years now. I have to say it's a bonus to be elected by your fellow songwriters. Thank You to the Songwriters Hall of Fame." He is also nominated for two awards at the 2019 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards: Album of the Year (The Tree of Forgiveness) and Song of the Year ("Summer's End").

In continued celebration of the album, Prine will perform select shows throughout 2019, including stops at Portland's Oregon Zoo, Seattle's Woodland Park, Hollywood's John Anson Ford Amphitheatre and Orlando's Bob Carr Theater among many others. Additionally, on September 18, Prine will perform at Red Rock Amphitheatre with the Colorado Symphony. The landmark concert is Prine's first-ever orchestral performance and will feature arrangements by Dave Cobb. Moreover, Prine's sold out All The Best Fest-a destination concert vacation-will take place at the all-inclusive Breathless + Now Onyx Resorts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic November 11-15, 2019. Of Prine's sold out show at Radio City Music Hall, Rolling Stone declares, "...a night of joy and love at one of the biggest shows of the veteran singer-songwriter's career."

Recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A, the album includes ten new songs written by Prine along with co-writers Pat McLaughlin, Roger Cook, Dan Auerbach, Keith Sykes, David Fergusonand Phil Spector. Along with Prine (lead vocals and acoustic guitar), Cobb (acoustic guitar, mellotron, claps, kazoo) and Prine's longtime band, the album features special guests Brandi Carlile (harmony vocals on tracks 2, 4, 10), Jason Isbell (electric guitar on track 7, slide guitar and background vocals on track 9, 10) and Amanda Shires (fiddle and background vocals on track 9, background vocals on track 10).

A two-time Grammy-winner, Prine is among the English language's premier phrase-turners. Almost 50 years into a remarkable career that has drawn effusive praise from Bob Dylan, Kris Kristofferson, Bonnie Raitt, Roger Waters, Tom Petty, Bruce Springsteen and others who would know, Prine is a smiling, shuffling force for good. He is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member and a PEN New England Lyrics Award recipient whose classic debut album, simply titled John Prine, is recognized as part of the Recording Academy's Grammy Hall of Fame and whose songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Carly Simon, Bette Midler, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones, George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Zac Brown Band and many others.

Following the 2015 death of his friend and business partner Al Bunetta, Prine is now President and sole owner of Oh Boy Records. He lives in Nashville, TN with his wife, Fiona, and enjoys spending time with their three sons, a daughter-in-law and his grandchildren.

THE TREE OF FORGIVENESS TRACK LIST

1. "Knockin' On Your Screen Door" (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

2. "I Have Met My Love Today" ft. Brandi Carlile (by John Prine and Roger Cook)

3. "Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)" (by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

4. "Summer's End" (written by John Prine and Pat McLaughlin)

5. "Caravan of Fools" (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin and David Ferguson)

6. "The Lonesome Friends of Science" (by John Prine)

7. "No Ordinary Blue" (by John Prine and Keith Sykes)

8. "Boundless Love" (by John Prine, Dan Auerbach, Pat McLaughlin and David Ferguson)

9. "God Only Knows" (by John Prine and Phil Spector)

10. "When I Get to Heaven" (by John Prine)





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You