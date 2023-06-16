John Mellencamp Drops New Album 'Orpheus Descending'

Mellencamp is about to wrap up his extensive 77-date “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, with a few remaining dates through June 27.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 3 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

John Mellencamp Drops New Album 'Orpheus Descending'

The much anticipated twenty fifth studio album from John Mellencamp—Orpheus Descending—is out today on Republic Records. 

Orpheus Descending was produced by Mellencamp and recorded at his own Belmont Mall Studio. One of his most personal records to date, standout tracks “Hey God” and “The Eyes of Portland” focus on social issues Mellencamp continues to passionately advocate for.  

Mellencamp is about to wrap up his extensive 77-date “Live and In Person 2023” North American tour, with a few remaining dates through June 27.

The tour has been getting rave reviews, with LA Weekly praising, “Mellencamp strode out looking for all the world like a Brando or a Paul Newman or a James Dean—a Misfit who managed to find his place in the world through his music,” while the Dallas Observer describes that the show “made it clear Mellencamp is a true music legend, and from the sound of it, one that will continue to be making music for a long time to come.”

A complete list of remaining dates is below, tickets are available for purchase HERE.

TOUR DATES

June 16—Shea’s Performing Arts Center—Buffalo, NY
June 17—Masonic Temple Theatre—Detroit, MI
June 19—Massey Hall—Toronto, ON
June 21—Devos Performance Hall—Grand Rapids, MI
June 23—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN
June 24—Morris Performing Arts Center—South Bend, IN
June 26—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI
June 27—The Riverside Theater—Milwaukee, WI

He has been performing songs from the new LP during his live set. The Chicago Tribune says “Awash in death, ‘Hey God’ functioned as a plea for deliverance from senseless gun violence. Preceded by a story about his encounter with a 20-something homeless woman, the solo acoustic ‘The Eyes of Portland’ took aim at the empty ‘thoughts and prayers’ condolences offered as a solution to major tragedies and dilemmas.”

Mellencamp is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a recipient of the John Steinbeck Award, ASCAP Foundation’s Champion Award, The Woody Guthrie Award and Americana Music Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award and more recently, the Founders Award, the top honor assigned by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers and a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

He recently released a deluxe edition reissue of his beloved seminal album, Scarecrow, which features a massive collection of bonus tracks, rarities and more never previously shared before. His critically acclaimed studio LP, Strictly A One-Eyed Jack, was released early last year to praise from The New York Times, NPR Music, Associated Press, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and more.

Mellencamp has continued to focus on another facet of his artistic expression: painting. Last year, he released a self-curated book of his work, John Mellencamp: Paintings and Assemblages, which is out now on Rizzoli New York.

Photo credit: Myrna Suarez


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Dolly Parton Releases Two New Tracks From Upcoming Rock Album Photo
Dolly Parton Releases Two New Tracks From Upcoming Rock Album

The original song “Bygones (feat. Rob Halford)” with special guests Nikki Sixx and John 5 and a personalized cover of the Rock classic “Magic Man (Carl Version) (feat. Ann Wilson)” with special guest Howard Leese are available now. The second and third tracks follow the release of Parton’s self-penned lead single “World On Fire.”

2
Chad Savage George Releases New Book A CHAMPIONS MINDSET Photo
Chad 'Savage' George Releases New Book A CHAMPION'S MINDSET

Former MMA fighter and Jiu-Jitsu World Chamption, Chad George has announced the release of his new book, A Champion's Mindset: The Fighter Within.

3
Birds Are Better Present Soaring Debut THE ISLAND (PART ONE) Photo
Birds Are Better Present Soaring Debut THE ISLAND (PART ONE)

The Island -- Part One, the sparkling debut by Norwegian singer-songwriter Stian Fjelldal's new dream-folk project Birds Are Better has just been released to Spotify and all the major services.

4
Daði Freyr, Anjimile & More Set for Iceland Airwaves 2023 Edition Photo
Daði Freyr, Anjimile & More Set for Iceland Airwaves 2023 Edition

The award winning Iceland Airwaves has revealed the final artists set to captivate audiences during its highly anticipated 2023 edition.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Neil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris PierceNeil Young Sets Additional Dates for 'Coastal Tour' With Chris Pierce
Maura Weaver Announces Debut Solo AlbumMaura Weaver Announces Debut Solo Album
truTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in JulytruTV's TACOMA D Returns for a Fourth Season in July
Carly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next WeekCarly Rae Jepsen to Release New 'Shy Boy' Single Next Week

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD