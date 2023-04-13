Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Mayer Adds Second Madison Square Concert to Fall Tour

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 21st, at 9 AM EDT.

Apr. 13, 2023  

Due to overwhelming demand, John Mayer has added a second - and final - show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 4th, to the fall leg of his groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, marking the third concert at the iconic venue on this tour.

Presales start Wednesday, April 19th, at 9 AM EDT and run through Thursday, April 20th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 21st, at 9 AM EDT. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.

The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, launches at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 3rd and features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.

Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."

The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.

A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!

Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.

John Mayer Tour Dates

Tue, Oct 3, 2023

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Wed, Oct 4, 2023

New York, NY

Madison Square Garden

Fri, Oct 6, 2023

Boston, MA

TD Garden

Sat, Oct 7, 2023

Philadelphia, PA

Wells Fargo Center

Wed, Oct 11, 2023

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Fri, Oct 13, 2023

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

Tue, Oct 17, 2023

Indianapolis, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 18, 2023

Chicago, IL

United Center

Fri, Oct 20, 2023

Baltimore, MD

CFG Bank Arena

Sat, Oct 21, 2023

Belmont Park, NY

UBS Arena

Mon, Oct 23, 2023

Charlotte, NC

Spectrum Center

Wed, Oct 25, 2023

Atlanta, GA

State Farm Arena

Sat, Oct 28, 2023

Dallas, TX

American Airlines Center

Mon, Oct 30, 2023

Houston, TX

Toyota Center

Wed, Nov 1, 2023

Austin, TX

Moody Center

Sun, Nov 5, 2023

Salt Lake City, UT

Vivint Arena

Tue, Nov 7, 2023

San Francisco, CA

Chase Center

Fri, Nov 10, 2023

Los Angeles, CA

Kia Forum

Photo credit: Frank W. Ockenfels 3



