John Mayer Adds Second Madison Square Concert to Fall Tour
Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 21st, at 9 AM EDT.
Due to overwhelming demand, John Mayer has added a second - and final - show at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, October 4th, to the fall leg of his groundbreaking solo acoustic tour, marking the third concert at the iconic venue on this tour.
Presales start Wednesday, April 19th, at 9 AM EDT and run through Thursday, April 20th, at 10 PM. Fans can sign up now to receive a unique code to access presale tickets via seated at Johnmayer.com. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, April 21st, at 9 AM EDT. A full listing of tour dates can be found below.
The highly acclaimed tour, produced by Live Nation, launches at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, October 3rd and features solo performances by Mayer, leaning heavily on his acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar, in arenas throughout the U.S, with UK and European dates to be announced soon.
Known for an effortless blend of mind-blowing guitar playing, soulful voice and impeccable songwriting abilities, Mayer has lit up the charts with numerous massive hits such as "New Light," "Gravity," "Love on the Weekend," "Heartbreak Warfare," "Daughters," "Waiting on the World to Change," "Last Train Home," and "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
The 2023 tour has been 20 years in the making and will feature rare, full acoustic sets from John Mayer performing these songs, and many more. Multi-platinum GRAMMY® nominated singer-songwriter JP Saxe will open the fall concerts.
A limited number of VIP packages will be available including premium tickets, exclusive merchandise, and more!
Two pairs of front-row tickets will be auctioned off for each show on the tour through charityauctionstoday.com. All proceeds from the ticket auctions will go to the Back To You Fund, which has supported many charities, including John's Heart & Armor Foundation, as well as programs supporting at-risk youth and the homeless.
John Mayer Tour Dates
|
Tue, Oct 3, 2023
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Wed, Oct 4, 2023
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
Fri, Oct 6, 2023
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
Sat, Oct 7, 2023
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
Wed, Oct 11, 2023
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Fri, Oct 13, 2023
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
Tue, Oct 17, 2023
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|
Wed, Oct 18, 2023
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
Fri, Oct 20, 2023
|
Baltimore, MD
|
CFG Bank Arena
|
Sat, Oct 21, 2023
|
Belmont Park, NY
|
UBS Arena
|
Mon, Oct 23, 2023
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
Wed, Oct 25, 2023
|
Atlanta, GA
|
State Farm Arena
|
Sat, Oct 28, 2023
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
Mon, Oct 30, 2023
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
Wed, Nov 1, 2023
|
Austin, TX
|
Moody Center
|
Sun, Nov 5, 2023
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Arena
|
Tue, Nov 7, 2023
|
San Francisco, CA
|
Chase Center
|
Fri, Nov 10, 2023
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Kia Forum
Photo credit: Frank W. Ockenfels 3