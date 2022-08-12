Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
John Harvie Debuts 'Not Another Song'

John Harvie Debuts 'Not Another Song'

Harvie's new album will be released on September 26.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 12, 2022  

Up and comer John Harvie has released the catchy "Not Another Song." The track is a tongue in cheek account of John's distaste for stereotypical love songs.

What starts off as a quintessential relationship track quickly pivots to an angsty guitar riff with lyrics that detail the vicious cycle of writer's block and mundaneness. "Not Another Song" is the final single off his upcoming debut album Told Ya. - pre-save HERE. Told Ya. arrives with the official #JHTOLDYA Yearbook HERE. John is gathering photos from fans to create his own 'yearbook' complete with fitting superlatives.

Additionally, John Harvie is gearing up for a September Arena tour with Shinedown. Catch a performance at a city near you.

"Not Another Song" comes in the wake of the track/music video "Beauty In The Bad Things." Written with fellow Alternative-rock singer Charlotte Sands and featuring his real-life brother, Porter, the video takes John on a flashback journey through his childhood. Juxtaposing videos of John as an endearing kid with present-day John's impending success, "Beauty In The Bad Things" takes viewers in a time machine with the ultimate soundtrack: John Harvie's punchy vocals and an infectious chorus.

Harvie's edgy vocals and charming personality fittingly arrived at the forefront of the resurgence of a new era of rock music. Coupled with a clear vision of his artistry, Harvie's success proves to be just around the corner.

Louisville bred, Nashville based John Harvie intertwines hook-laden anthems and raunchy guitar riffs, continuing to make his mark in the Punk-Pop + Rock space. The recent 300 Entertainment / FRKST Records (Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect's imprint label) signee, seemingly walked into a music career after his hilarious coughing-fit-cover of Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin' Down'' went viral overnight.

However, what started as a joke between friends not only became the beginning of Harvie's TikTok career but sparked an unparalleled work ethic to make a longstanding dream reality. Growing up the son of a pastor, music was a constant in Harvie's life yet he knew it would take more than talent to make it a career.

Dropping out of college, Harvie worked day jobs to support his music while he continued calling the frat house he'd been a part of his home. Harvie released "Bleach (On The Rocks)" in the middle of the pandemic and was met with acclaim from fellow musicians such as lil aaron who remixed the song mere weeks later.

The track solidified Harvie's raw talent with the original created on his third co-write. Both tracks have a whopping ~8 million streams on Spotify alone. Next, Harvie unveiled a personal track that told the story of lust in the social media age, specifically Harvie's Tinder turned Snapchat relationship that fueled the melody and lyrics of "Alaina." With two singles under his belt, John Harvie is gearing up for brand new music and ready to make his mark on 2022.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Kelsey Waldon Releases New Album 'No Regular Dog'
August 12, 2022

Produced by Shooter Jennings (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker) and recorded at Los Angeles’ Dave’s Room Studio, No Regular Dog is rooted in deep self-reflection and features Waldon’s most personal songwriting to date. With these eleven songs, including “Season’s Ending,” a tribute to Waldon’s mentor John Prine.
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'
August 12, 2022

The newest rendition of ‘Satisfaction’ celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta’s Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi’s 2002 original.
Vikina 'the Queen' of Latin EDM Releases 'Bad Girls'
August 12, 2022

From stardom, VIKINA shines like the most dazzling of diamonds. Since making her debut at a young age, the Miami-born artist of Ecuadorian-Cuban Latin heritage has continued to earn the respect of her fans around the world becoming the latest sensation in Latin EDM music with the unconditional support of her record label Mr. 305 Records.
VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'
August 12, 2022

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of 'Speedboat' and the contorted punk-funk of 'Hangar', their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band has now released their debut EP for the label, Float, with four tracks. Watch the new music video now!
Ian Flanigan To Release Debut Album 'Strong' in September
August 12, 2022

Country music singer/songwriter and The Voice Season 19 finalist Ian Flanigan will release his upcoming debut album. He has consistently released fan favorite singles such as “Grow Up” featuring Blake Shelton, “Under A Southern Sky,” and “Last Name On It,” showing not only his versatility as a singer but as a songwriter as well.