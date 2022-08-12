John Harvie Debuts 'Not Another Song'

Up and comer John Harvie has released the catchy "Not Another Song." The track is a tongue in cheek account of John's distaste for stereotypical love songs.

What starts off as a quintessential relationship track quickly pivots to an angsty guitar riff with lyrics that detail the vicious cycle of writer's block and mundaneness. "Not Another Song" is the final single off his upcoming debut album Told Ya. - pre-save HERE. Told Ya. arrives with the official #JHTOLDYA Yearbook HERE. John is gathering photos from fans to create his own 'yearbook' complete with fitting superlatives.

Additionally, John Harvie is gearing up for a September Arena tour with Shinedown. Catch a performance at a city near you.

"Not Another Song" comes in the wake of the track/music video "Beauty In The Bad Things." Written with fellow Alternative-rock singer Charlotte Sands and featuring his real-life brother, Porter, the video takes John on a flashback journey through his childhood. Juxtaposing videos of John as an endearing kid with present-day John's impending success, "Beauty In The Bad Things" takes viewers in a time machine with the ultimate soundtrack: John Harvie's punchy vocals and an infectious chorus.

Harvie's edgy vocals and charming personality fittingly arrived at the forefront of the resurgence of a new era of rock music. Coupled with a clear vision of his artistry, Harvie's success proves to be just around the corner.

Louisville bred, Nashville based John Harvie intertwines hook-laden anthems and raunchy guitar riffs, continuing to make his mark in the Punk-Pop + Rock space. The recent 300 Entertainment / FRKST Records (Johnny Stevens of Highly Suspect's imprint label) signee, seemingly walked into a music career after his hilarious coughing-fit-cover of Fall Out Boy's "Sugar We're Goin' Down'' went viral overnight.

However, what started as a joke between friends not only became the beginning of Harvie's TikTok career but sparked an unparalleled work ethic to make a longstanding dream reality. Growing up the son of a pastor, music was a constant in Harvie's life yet he knew it would take more than talent to make it a career.

Dropping out of college, Harvie worked day jobs to support his music while he continued calling the frat house he'd been a part of his home. Harvie released "Bleach (On The Rocks)" in the middle of the pandemic and was met with acclaim from fellow musicians such as lil aaron who remixed the song mere weeks later.

The track solidified Harvie's raw talent with the original created on his third co-write. Both tracks have a whopping ~8 million streams on Spotify alone. Next, Harvie unveiled a personal track that told the story of lust in the social media age, specifically Harvie's Tinder turned Snapchat relationship that fueled the melody and lyrics of "Alaina." With two singles under his belt, John Harvie is gearing up for brand new music and ready to make his mark on 2022.

Listen to the new single here: