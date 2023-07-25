John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl Releases

They will be available to purchase on August 25, 2023.

Jul. 25, 2023

John Fogerty Commemorates the 50th Anniversary of His Solo Career With Special Vinyl Releases

Announced today, John Fogerty will reissue his first two solo albums, Blue Ridge Rangers and the self-titled John Fogerty, for the first time on vinyl. These long-awaited releases will come in high-quality 180g vinyl, with the lacquers expertly cut at the renowned Bernie Grundman mastering. They will be available to purchase on August 25, 2023 via BMG with a pre-order available now.

Fogerty's Blue Ridge Rangers was a captivating musical endeavor that showcased the immense talent and versatility of rock legend John Fogerty. Released in 1973, this debut solo album saw Fogerty playing every instrument on the album as well as assuming the roles of arranger and producer, delivering a collection of heartfelt and soulful renditions of classic country and gospel songs.

The album featured Fogerty's distinctively raw and passionate vocals, paired with his masterful musicianship, resulting in an authentic and heartfelt tribute to the music that influenced him. From the energetic and foot-stomping rendition of "Jambalaya (On the Bayou)" to the heartfelt and emotionally charged performance of "Hearts of Stone," Blue Ridge Rangers took listeners on a captivating journey through a rich tapestry of Americana sounds, firmly establishing Fogerty as a formidable solo artist in his own right.

Released in 1975, Fogerty’s self-titled second solo album was a tour de force that solidified his status as a rock and roll icon. The record showcased Fogerty's exceptional songwriting prowess and his distinctively powerful and gritty vocals.

The album opened with the instantly recognizable guitar riff of "Rockin' All Over the World," setting the tone for a collection of infectious and anthemic rock tunes, both originals as well as rock n roll classics.  

Tracks like “Almost Saturday Night” continued to captivate listeners with their irresistible hooks, fiery guitar solos and undeniable energy. Each song on the album showcased Fogerty's ability to craft timeless classics that resonated with fans.

Fogerty has a lot to celebrate this year, in January 2023 he regained control over his works, acquiring majority interest of his worldwide publishing rights from Concord. Currently on a worldwide Celebration tour, Fogerty is performing, alongside his two sons, his catalog of songs which have resonated with fans for over five decades. The Guardian heralded, “…a triumphant celebration of Creedence Clearwater classics,” in a review of the sold-out AO Arena show last month.

John Fogerty, a true American treasure, made an indelible mark on music history as the leader of Creedence Clearwater Revival. With their groundbreaking blend of blues, country, pop, rockabilly, R&B, swamp boogie, and Southern rock, Fogerty's distinct sound captivated audiences.

His prolific career includes a Grammy win, inductions into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, and even a unique honor of being inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame for his iconic anthem "Centerfield." With timeless hits like "Proud Mary," "Bad Moon Rising," and "Have You Ever Seen the Rain," Fogerty's music continues to resonate.

From his milestone Woodstock performance to his recent releases like "Weeping In The Promised Land" and the celebrated Fogerty's Factory project, Fogerty's influence and musical legacy remain as powerful as ever. 

In a significant milestone this year, Fogerty acquired a majority ownership of the Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog after a 40-year journey. Previously, Fogerty had relinquished the rights to these songs in an effort to break free from his deal with Fantasy Records. Ever since, he had been tirelessly working to regain control over his iconic creations, and he has now accomplished that goal. Fogerty's triumphant reclamation of the catalog solidifies his rightful place as the steward of his own musical legacy.

John Fogerty’s The Celebration Tour

July 21 – Table Mountain Casino, Friant, CA
July 25 – FirstBank Amphitheatre, Franklin, TN
July 26 – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta, GA
July 28 – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Saint Augustine, FL
July 29 – The Sound at Coachman Park, Clearwater, FL
July 30 – Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, Davie, FL
August 4 – River Spirit Casino Resort, Tulsa, OK
August 5 – Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK
August 11 – Outlaw Music Festival, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
August 12 – Outlaw Music Festival, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
August 13 – Outlaw Music Festival, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
August 18 – Circus Maximus Theater, Atlantic City, NJ
August 19 – Wolf Trap, Vienna, VA
September 15 – Big E Xfinity Arena, West Springfield, MA
September 16 – Hartford HeathCare Amphitheater, Bridgeport, CT
 
More Dates TBA



