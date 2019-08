The German composer, electronic producer, and classically trained piano virtuoso Johannes Motschmann has just released his newest album, LIFESTREAM. The album explores new sound spaces inspired by electronic music, but produced 100% by hand, giving its tracks a sense of humanity and emotional heft.

Conceived as a narrative arc, LIFESTREAM itself reflects the natural cycle of all things - from birth to death.

Listen to Motschmann's track INTEROCEPTION here:





