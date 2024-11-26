Joey Sachi and AKINAT Unveil New Single '7 Seconds'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Joey Sachi and AKINAT team up on the buoyant new dance pop track, “7 Seconds”. Inspired by the life of classical musician Clive Wearing, the new track is now available.

“7 Seconds” is a sleek, slow burner of a track that meshes smooth synths with airy vocals to produce an ethereal aura for the listener. AKINAT’s uplifting instrumentals compliment Sachi’s tranquil vocals, proving to be an instant classic for fans of electronic music.

Sonically, the pair describe their time working on the track, as they “wanted to experiment making a track inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’ with a simple beat/layers and a topline influenced by Stevie Nicks’ melodic creativity.”

Joey Sachi talks in greater depth about the impact Clive Wearing had on track: “Clive Wearing is a British classical musician whose life was devastatingly impacted by a rare and severe form of memory loss. The profoundly beautiful part of Clive’s story is that his wife Deborah remained a constant in his life - the deepest of connections…almost instinctual, that despite his memory resetting every few seconds allowed him to always seek comfort amongst his fragmented existence. Inspired by his story we created ‘7 Seconds’, exploring the divine beauty in a love so deep, one that endures all the ebbs and flows of life.”

About Joey Sachi

Joey Sachi is an electronic-pop singer/songwriter who has recently made Tokyo her home and creative playground. Growing up in a household where music was a pivotal and integral part of her life, Joey Sachi quickly became inspired to follow in the footsteps of previous pop icons. Originally hailing from Sydney, Australia, the eclectic music scene there exposed her to meeting producer Andy Mak (Vera Blue, KLP, Winterbourne).

Before relocating to Tokyo, Joey Sachi became intrigued by songwriting after studying Classical music at the Conservatorium of Music. These experiences allowed Sachi to begin her career as an aspiring songwriter, shaped by iconic artists such as Jamie xx, Daft Punk, and Sabrina Claudio. With a firm appreciation of mending the gaps between pop and electronic music, Sachi’s introspective lyrics and emotional intimacy are bound to shake up the scene.

About AKINAT

With deep roots in Australia, AKINAT is a Tokyo based electronic producer who draws influence from genre-defining electronic artists such as Four Tet and Jon Hopkins. AKINAT combines technical production know-how with subtle convention defying harmonic language in the pursuit of further afield sounds.

Photo credit: Yuto Kudo

