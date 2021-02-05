Joe Wong Releases 'Nite Creatures (Deluxe)' Out Today!

Joe Wong released Nite Creatures (Deluxe) today, February 5th via Decca Records. Wong's debut album Nite Creatures was originally released last fall and features luxurious melodies accompanying his deeply personal lyrics, written in the years between his father suffering a stroke in 2010 and his death in 2019.

The album is a collection of 10 baroque, ruminative, gently psychedelic songs that explores the intersection of melancholy and joyful surrender and the deluxe features instrumental versions of all ten of the tracks, shining a light on the gorgeous instrumentation throughout the album.

Hear Night Creatures - Deluxe now: http://spoti.fi/39PPcj9.

Mixed by famed, depth-scouring producer Dave Fridmann and produced by Mary Timony (Ex Hex, Helium), the album features performances from Timony, Mary Lattimore, Jon Natchez (War on Drugs), Craig Wedren (Shudder to Think), Anna Waronker (that dog.), Steven Drozd (Flaming Lips) and more. In addition, Wong tracked a 16-member string section, featuring members of the LA Philharmonic and the London Symphony Orchestra, at Hollywood's Jim Henson Studios, in the famed Studio A.

You can see Wong's stunning performance of the album's title track performed with a five-piece orchestra in his backyard via the FLOOD Magazine "Neighborhoods" Session HERE. You can also see the Fred Armisen-directed video for "Nite Creatures" and the Titmouse-produced video for the album's lead single "Dreams Wash Away," which was featured in the final episode of Netflix's acclaimed animated series The Midnight Gospel, below.

The Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised multi-instrumentalist has been in many bands including NYC math rock band Parts & Labor; has toured with Timony and Marnie Stern; and is also known for his popular podcast, The Trap Set--which is nearing its 300th episode and has featured a broad array of guests from Sheila E and Phil Collins to Fred Armisen and Sharon Van Etten. He is also an accomplished and prolific film & TV composer with his work appearing in Netflix's Russian Doll, Master of None, Ugly Delicious, The Midnight Gospel, the To All The Boys... film series, Comedy Central's Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and much more.

Nite Creatures and Nite Creatures (Deluxe) can be purchased via joewong.bigcartel.com.