Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers Share Additional 2024 US Tour Dates 　​  ​ 

After launching their Summer Tour last month, the genre-bending Michigan collective Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers have realesed additional tour dates continuing into the Fall! Known for their high-energy, boogie-ready live shows, the band keeps on rolling through the U.S. through November. The tour concludes in their hometown of Lansing, MI. Find the full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now and for more information visit HERE.

To new tour dates follow their recent single and music video “Turn This Train Around.” The upbeat groove is sure to become a live set staple! Listen to “Turn this Train” Around HERE and watch the music video HERE.

"'Turn This Train Around' represents the moment joy pierced through my sorrow and the moment it felt good to dance again," Hertler shares. "A year before writing it, I experienced a rough breakup after nearly a decade together, compounded by the shared home we owned during the pandemic. Healing doesn't always come from time alone; it's found in new experiences, people, and perspectives. Sometimes, all it takes is opening a window - for me, that window was my MPC drum pad and bass guitar."

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers will make a sprightly young groove doctor out of anyone. With spectacular energy pulsating from every member of the band, the Rainbow Seekers could illuminate the very chambers of Heaven. Lead singer Joe Hertler splashes through lyrical puddles of golden rain, leaving his audience wearing flowery crowns and bubbling smiles. A ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelagos of Americana, and-at last-into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found.

In 2023, the Rainbow Seekers shared their joyous full-length Pursuit of Wonder. "One of the big themes on this record is looking at opposites: life or death, good or bad, happiness or sadness. None of those things can exist without the other."

Imagine dancing at the apocalypse, at a rave commandeered by the Rainbow Seekers — and you have a good idea about what they have accomplished with the pensive-but-uplifting Pursuit of Wonder. A dip into darkness is an unexpected turn for The Rainbow Seekers, who are practically synonymous with high-energy, life-affirming live shows, earning loyal, grassroots followings thanks to gigs at major festivals and opening for jam bands. But we are living in unprecedented times (as the newspapers relentlessly reminds us each day), and that has really gotten Hertler thinking about how we might want to live more dangerously — by which he means, out of our comfort zones.

Hertler may explore existential topics, but he is no nihilist. "I needed to uplift myself, and I'm urging the listener to appreciate the brevity of their existence, too. We had better make the best use of the time that we have," he says. "I think it's a really powerful message to send people: I started from this darkness, and I've come out of it in very much a better place."

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers 2024 Summer Tour Dates:

June 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

June 30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Twilight Series

July 2 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

July 4-5 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

July 7 – Portland, OR @ The Get Down

July 9 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

July 10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

July 11 – Victor, ID @ Music On Main

July 13 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station

July 24 – Thomas, WV @ Purple Fiddle

July 25 – Check, VA @ FloydFest

July 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

July 27 – Fayetteville, WV @ The Outpost New River Gorge

August 8 – Lowell, MI @ Sizzlin Showboat at Riverwalk Plaza

August 9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi Fi

August 15 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch (Daytime Set)

August 22 – Charlotte, NC @ River Jam at the US National Whitewater Center

August 23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Nightfall Concert Series at Miller Plaza

August 24 – Covington, KY @ The Rooftop at Madison Live

September 27 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café – Beer Garden

September 28 – Valpraiso, IN @ Valpo Brewfest

September 29 – Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview

October 1 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Crafthouse Stage & Grill

October 2 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Café

October 3 – New York, NY @ Drom

October 4 – Boston, MA @ Arts at the Armory

October 5 – Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy

October 6 – Washington, D.C. @ Pearl Street Warehouse

October 8 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

October 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

October 11 – Nashville, TN @ East Room

October 12 – Bentonville, AR @ City Sessions

October 13 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

October 15 – Austin, TX @ 3STEN ACL Live

October 17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

October 18 – San Diego, CA @ Winston’s Beach Club

October 19 – Venice, CA @ Venice West

October 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

October 22 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at the Catalyst

October 24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

October 26 – Basalt, CO @ The Arts Campus at Willits

October 27 – Greeley, CO @ Moxi Theater

October 30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Green Room

November 1 – Appleton, WI @ Appleton Beer Factory

November 2 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

November 3 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

November 9 – Lansing, MI @ Grewal Hall

Photo Credit: Jake Mulka

