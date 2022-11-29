Joe Henry Announces New Album 'All The Eye Can See'

The title track - "All The Eye Can See" - premieres today, November 29th via earMUSIC.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, three-time Grammy winner Joe Henry has left an indelible and unique imprint on American popular music. Known for his exploration of the human experience, Henry is a hyper- literate storyteller, by turns dark, devastating, and hopeful.

Today, the artist announces the new album "All The Eye Can See" - his sixteenth in solo - set to be released on January 27th, 2023 on earMUSIC.

"As for the songs themselves, I hear them in part as springing out of our shared and traumatic experiences of the recent past, sure, as well as our present-day responses to them; but if I am honest, I know that I have never allowed myself to write and release songs as personal as these now feel to me." - Joe Henry, November 2022

As a first taste of what is to come, the title track "All The Eye Can See" premieres today. The official lyric video can be watched on earMUSIC's YouTube channel.

On "All The Eye Can See", Henry is joined by more than 20 musicians, among them his trusted long-time musical companions and friends - his son Levon Henry on saxophone & clarinet, David Piltch on bass, Patrick Warren on piano & keys and John Smith on acoustic guitar.

It is an intimate album, highly emotional, amazingly quiet, beautiful, and relaxed, with simple yet skillful tunes, touching lyrics featuring 12 new and unforgettable songs, framed by an instrumental prelude and prologue.

