Joe Henry Announces New Album 'All The Eye Can See'

“All The Eye Can See” – his sixteenth in solo – set to be released on January 27th, 2023 on earMUSIC.

Nov. 29, 2022  

The title track - "All The Eye Can See" - premieres today, November 29th via earMUSIC.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, three-time Grammy winner Joe Henry has left an indelible and unique imprint on American popular music. Known for his exploration of the human experience, Henry is a hyper- literate storyteller, by turns dark, devastating, and hopeful.

Today, the artist announces the new album "All The Eye Can See" - his sixteenth in solo - set to be released on January 27th, 2023 on earMUSIC.

"As for the songs themselves, I hear them in part as springing out of our shared and traumatic experiences of the recent past, sure, as well as our present-day responses to them; but if I am honest, I know that I have never allowed myself to write and release songs as personal as these now feel to me." - Joe Henry, November 2022

As a first taste of what is to come, the title track "All The Eye Can See" premieres today. The official lyric video can be watched on earMUSIC's YouTube channel.

On "All The Eye Can See", Henry is joined by more than 20 musicians, among them his trusted long-time musical companions and friends - his son Levon Henry on saxophone & clarinet, David Piltch on bass, Patrick Warren on piano & keys and John Smith on acoustic guitar.

It is an intimate album, highly emotional, amazingly quiet, beautiful, and relaxed, with simple yet skillful tunes, touching lyrics featuring 12 new and unforgettable songs, framed by an instrumental prelude and prologue.

Listen to the new single here:



The Comancheros Release New Album Memphis to Mexico Photo
The Comancheros Release New Album 'Memphis to Mexico'
The Comancheros have entranced fans far and wide with their self-described 'Utter Dionysian chaos.' Notably, the three-piece comprised of lead singer Tanner Jones, drummer Michael 'Bobcat' Cook, and bassist/vocalist Jon 'Deere' Green, made their first appearance at Nashville's infamous Whiskey Jam in September 2022.
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single Just To Be Kind Photo
Boy & Bear Share Special Acoustic Version of New Single 'Just To Be Kind'
The band’s second step in a new chapter, “Just to Be Kind” receives an even more intimate treatment for listeners, showcasing the croon of Dave Hosking’s vocals amid a soft guitar and piano-led backing from the band. The original single continued a jubilant return to music for Boy & Bear in 2022, first marked by February single “State of Flight.”
VIVIAN GREEN Releases New Holiday EP SPREAD THE LOVE Photo
VIVIAN GREEN Releases New Holiday EP 'SPREAD THE LOVE'
The SRG/ILS Group in partnership with Make Noise Recordings proudly presents VIVIAN GREEN's Holiday EP, 'SPREAD THE LOVE', globally available now on all streaming platforms. 'Spread The Love' is inspired by the BET Networks film, 'Holiday Hideaway', airing on BET+ and other BET properties.
Omnivore Recordings Announce First-Ever Collection of Howdy Glenn Photo
Omnivore Recordings Announce First-Ever Collection of Howdy Glenn
The 23-track collection was produced for release by Grammy® nominee Scott B. Bomar (The Bakersfield Sound) and Grammy® winner Cheryl Pawelski (Hank Williams – The Garden Spot Programs, 1950). With Restoration and Mastering by Grammy® winner Michael Graves, the packaging contains photos, ephemera, and new liner notes.

