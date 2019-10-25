Joe Bonamassa Releases New Album LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE

Today, Joe Bonamassa, who Guitar World cites as "arguably the world's biggest blues guitarist," is back with his latest album LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE on J&R Adventures. Currently on tour in the US and planning his next studio album, the artist who never stops brings fans and critics a new collection of live recordings from his 2016 performance at one of the world's most legendary venues. This includes previously unreleased versions of tracks from his coveted No. 1 album BLUES OF DESPERATION.

As a UNESCO Heritage Monument The Sydney Opera House sits alongside the Great Pyramids Of Egypt, the Great Wall Of China and the Taj Mahal. For those that have the honor to play a venue as sacred as the Opera House, they bring their absolute best to the stage. Bonamassa is no exception to the rule, always rising to the challenge and bringing his A-game, so the praised musician brought with him a band composed of some of today's best musicians and singers to support him in delivering a masterful concert to be cherished for years to come. This stellar band includes Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (percussion), Nashville recording legend Michael Rhodes (bass guitar), Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and member of Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble, Reese Wynans (keyboards), Paulie Cerra (sax), and Lee Thornburg (trumpet), with Mahalia Barnes, Juanita Tippins, and Gary Pinto on backing vocals.

Today everyone can relive that evening's celebration with this special release of LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, compiled for a premium listening experience available digitally, on CD with beautiful packaging that includes a collector's booklet, and vinyl 180 Gram Double LP which features the exclusive bonus track "Livin' Easy."

Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers and his enthusiastic live shows are one of the biggest parts of his career, and a favorite for music lovers everywhere. LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE perfectly captures the incredible talents a man who's toured nearly every city, country, and major venue over the world, perhaps even twice over. Bonamassa recently returned from touring New Zealand and Australia, and completed two successful sold-out cruises (one Caribbean and an inaugural Mediterranean edition), with 2020's upcoming Mediterranean cruise almost sold out already. Now, with LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, fans can enjoy Bonamassa's live talents any time they want, at home or on the way to a show.

LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE follows Bonamassa's 2018 release of British Blues Explosion Live, which marked his milestone 20th #1 album, and preceded his latest studio album REDEMPTION that took the blues world by storm later that year, bringing him his 21st #1 album on the blues charts.

For more information on LIVE AT THE SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE, visit jbonamassa.com, and stay connected to what's coming up next from Bonamassa by following him on social media.

TRACK LISTING:

CD Tracklisting:

1. This Train

2. Mountain Climbing

3. Drive

4. Love Ain't A Love Song

5. How Deep This River Runs

6. Mainline Florida

7. The Valley Runs Low

8. Blues of Desperation

9. No Good Place For The Lonely

VINYL Tracklisting: (DOUBLE LP)

Side A

1. This Train

2. Mountain Climbing

3. Drive

Side B

1. Love Ain't A Love Song

2. The Valley Runs Low

Side C

1. How Deep This River Runs

2. Mainline Florida

3. Livin' Easy (BONUS TRACK)

Side D

1. Blues of Desperation

2. No Good Place For the Lonely





Related Articles View More Music Stories