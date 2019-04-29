Joe Bonamassa Announces Australian Tour

Blues-rock superstar, Joe Bonamassa, will be returning to Australia in September for four shows in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne for his first headlining tour since 2016.



Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist who recently achieved his 21st #1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart, Redemption, Joe is only in his early 40s and has already become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalogue of music. Collectively, Bonamassa has over 30 albums to date with studio and live recordings, collaborative albums with blues sensation Beth Hart, and the adventurous side projects Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.



A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. Most recently, Joe shows off his producing chops on Reese Wynans & Friends' Sweet Release album, Reese's first solo album in his 50-year career which the critics hail as 'Electrifying', 'extraordinary' and 'classic.'



He's been featured in several publications from Esquire and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist and Classic Rock Magazine.



Backed by a stellar band of legendary musicians including Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig (drums), Nashville recording legend Michael Rhodes (bass), Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Stevie Ray Vaughan and Double Trouble member, Reese Wynans (piano/ organ), Paulie Cerra (sax) and Lee Thornburg (trumpet). The band also features our very own Mahalia Barnes, Jade MacRae and Juanita Tippins on backing vocals bringing a whole new life to the show which will feature brand new songs alongside career-spanning favourites.



"I am really looking forward to coming back to play for the fans in Australia who have always supported me," explains Joe. "They are amazing!"



Official Joe Bonamassa concert tickets are only available at the ticket links below. Any other sites could be resellers looking to coerce fans to pay more than the official ticket prices.





Members of Joe's Fan Club can access pre-sale tickets from 10.00am on Thursday, 2 May 2019. To register, go to jbonamassa.com.



Tickets to Joe Bonamassa's 2019 tour go on sale at 10.00am on Monday, 6 May 2019 and are available from jbonamassa.com.

Joe Bonamassa - 2019 Australian Tour



Wednesday, 18 September 2019

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane Qld

Tickets available from 10.00am on Monday, 6 May

from jbonamassa.com



Friday, 20 September 2019

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available from 10.00am on Monday, 6 May

from jbonamassa.com



Saturday, 21 September 2019

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available from 10.00am on Monday, 6 May

from jbonamassa.com



Monday, 23 September 2019

Palais Theatre, St Kilda Vic

Tickets available from 10.00am on Monday, 6 May

from jbonamassa.com





Related Articles View More Music Stories