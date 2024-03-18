Jodeci the Show, the After Party, Vegas Residency Celebrates Opening Weekend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This past weekend, Jodeci, one of the most influential R&B groups of all time, launched their new Las Vegas residency, JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY, with two sold-out shows at House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Jodeci gave an electrifying performance to sold-out crowds on Friday, March 15 and Saturday, March 16, serenading fans with their timeless hits "Forever My Lady," "Freek'n You," "Come & Talk To Me," "Feenin'," "Cry For You," and many more.

Tickets for JODECI – THE SHOW, THE AFTER PARTY, THE VEGAS RESIDENCY at House of Blues Las Vegas on March 20, 23 and 24 and July 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13 are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting HouseofBlues.com/LasVegas, MandalayBay.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 702-632-7600. All shows scheduled are to begin at 8:30 p.m.

About Jodeci

Hailed as “The Bad Boys of R&B,” Jodeci is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time. Establishing themselves as a trendsetting force throughout the culture with their signature style, soulful harmonies, and chart-topping hits, members K-Ci, DeVante Swing, JoJo, and Mr. Dalvin have sold over 20 million records worldwide, and achieved three #1 albums on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart. In 2023, Jodeci headlined their own highly anticipated Summer Block Party Tour selling out shows from coast to coast, joined by SWV and Dru Hill.

Their debut album Forever My Lady (1991) was a huge success reaching #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart in its first week of release, and featured hit single, “Forever My Lady,” which climbed to #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. The album's classic hits “Come & Talk To Me,” and “Stay,” also topped the charts reaching #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Their second album which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, Diary Of A Mad Band (1993) went #1 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, penning their hit single, “Cry For You” which landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles and Tracks chart. Jodeci's third album, The Show, The After Party, The Hotel (1995) gave the group their third #1 album on the Billboard Top R&B Albums chart, producing hit songs “Freek'n You,” and “Love U 4 Life.”

In 2021, Jodeci reunited and signed with P Music Group for management by Founder and CEO Michael Paran. To kick off their reunion, Jodeci joined Charlie Wilson and New Edition for a 30-city tour in 2022, on the critically acclaimed "The Culture Tour.” Jodeci's legendary sound and style have shaped the world of R&B and continue to influence a new generation of artists.