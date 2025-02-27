Jobi Riccio to Embark on First Headline Tour Kicking Off in March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a breakout year that saw her Yep Roc Records debut album Whiplash continue to garner widespread critical acclaim, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Jobi Riccio announces her first-ever headlining tour. Kicking off March 7 at the Blue Room in Nashville, TN, following the first six dates of the headline tour will include a run of spring dates supporting folk icon Iron & Wine. A complete list of dates is below, and tickets are now available here.

Last fall, Riccio released the new single “Final Movie Scene,” a delicate ode to daydreaming and growing pains, filled with her “raw, recognizable emotion” (Bandcamp) and “crisp guitar work” (Denver Post). Watch her performance of “Final Movie Scene” live from “Behind The Walls” at the 2024 Newport Folk Festival here.

Since the release of Whiplash in 2023, Riccio has earned the Americana Honors & Awards Nomination for Emerging Act of the Year, made her debut on major stages, including The Grand Ole Opry, Bonnaroo, and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, returned to Newport Folk Festival, where she was honored with The John Prine Songwriters Fellowship Award in 2023, garnered rave reviews from The New York Times, NPR Music (Favorite New Musicians of 2023), Stereogum, Billboard, The Tennessean, MOJO, and made her national TV debut on CBS Saturday Morning Saturday Sessions.

Touring non-stop over the last two years, Riccio has earned invitations to open for Jason Isbell, The Wood Brothers, Lucinda Williams, Margo Cilker, Brandy Clark, Willi Carlile, and Molly Tuttle.

Jobi Riccio Tour Dates

HEADLINING

Friday, March 7 - Blue Room - Nashville, TN

Thursday, March 13 - World Cafe - Philadelphia, PA

Friday, March 14 - Night Club 101 - New York, NY

Sunday, March 16 - Club Passim - Boston, MA

Tuesday, March 18 - Iron Horse - Northampton, MA

Saturday, March 22 - Louisville, KY - The Monarch

OPENING FOR IRON AND WINE

Tuesday, April 8 - The Bluestone - Columbus, OH

Wednesday, April 9 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN

Friday, April 11 - Wilson Center - Wilmington, NC

Saturday, April 12 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC

Monday, April 14 - Kravis Center - West Palm Beach, FL

Tuesday, April 15 - Steinmetz Hall - Orlando, FL

Thursday, April 17 - Iron City - Birmingham, AL

Friday, April 18 - JJ's Live - Fayetteville, AR

Saturday, April 19 - Uptown Theater - Kansas City, MO

Monday, April 21 - Hancher Auditorium - Iowa City, IA

Tuesday, April 22 - Orpheum Theater - Madison, WI

Wednesday, April 23 - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IN

Thursday, April 24 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe - Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday, April 26 - Roxian - Pittsburgh, PA

HEADLINING

Tuesday, May 13 - Scribble - Los Angeles, CA

Friday, May 16 - Trade and Post - Del Norte, CO

Saturday, May 17 - Skylark Lounge - Denver, CO

Photo credit: Kate Liddy

