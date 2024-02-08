Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured Together

Jimmy Eat World To Support Fall Out Boy On 'So Much For (2our) Dust' Dates; First Time Both Bands Have Toured Together

Following their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” trek in 2023, Fall Out Boy will hit the road with Jimmy Eat World, starting on February 28, in Portland, Oregon, and ending April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

It's hard to believe that this is the first time both bands — who simultaneously elevated emo rock from an underground scene to a national phenomenon — have toured together. Tickets for their “So Much for (Tour) Dust” dates are going fast, with low ticket availability in multiple markets — and the Seattle and New York dates are sold out! Grab yours before they're gone.

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust – 2024 Dates 

*JIMMY EAT WORLD to support on ALL dates

Wed Feb 28 –– Portland, OR –– Moda Center

Fri Mar 01 –– Seattle, WA –– Climate Pledge Arena (SOLD OUT)

Sun Mar 03 –– Sacramento, CA –– Golden 1 Center

Mon Mar 04 –– Anaheim, CA –– Honda Center

Thu Mar 07 –– Fort Worth, TX –– Dickies Arena

Fri Mar 08 –– Austin, TX –– Moody Center

Mon Mar 11 –– Oklahoma City, OK –– Paycom Center

Wed Mar 13 –– Birmingham, AL –– Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Fri Mar 15 –– Orlando, FL –– Amway Center

Sat Mar 16 –– Jacksonville, FL –– VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue Mar 19 –– Raleigh, NC –– PNC Arena

Wed Mar 20 –– Baltimore, MD –– CFG Bank Arena

Fri March 22 –– New York, NY –– Madison Square Garden (SOLD OUT)

Sun Mar 24 –– Albany, NY –– MVP Arena

Tue Mar 26 –– Grand Rapids, MI –– Van Andel Arena

Wed Mar 27 –– Pittsburgh, PA –– PPG Paints Arena

Fri Mar 29 –– Columbus, OH –– Schottenstein Center

Sat Mar 30 –– Lexington, KY –– Rupp Arena

Sun Mar 31 –– Nashville, TN –– Bridgestone Arena

Tue April 2 –– Milwaukee, WI –– Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 03 –– Des Moines, IA –– Wells Fargo Arena

Fri Apr 05 –– Omaha, NE –– CHI Health Center Arena

Sat Apr 06 –– Minneapolis, MN –– Target Center

ABOUT JIMMY EAT WORLD

Jimmy Eat World are celebrating three decades and 10 albums of existence in 2024. The Mesa, AZ, quartet's commercial breakthrough came with the release of several singles from their album Bleed American, with “The Middle” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart and peaking at No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, where it spent 33 weeks total and became RIAA-certified platinum. 

Futures, their follow-up to BA, featured “Pain,” which also hit No. 1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart. In October 2019, the band released their tenth album, the critically acclaimed Surviving, which became one of three “chapters” of their 2021 globally streamed series Phoenix Sessions along with Futures (Chapter V) and Clarity (Chapter III), performed in their entirety (available on YouTube here). 

Recently, they've released two independent singles, “Something Loud” and “Place Your Debts.” 

Photo credit: Jimi Giannatti




