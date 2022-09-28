Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jimmy Eat World Release New Acoustic Version of 'Something Loud'

The song’s reflective nature is magnified sonically and visually in the acoustic rendition.

Sep. 28, 2022  

As their anthemic single Something Loud continues to gain momentum on streaming platforms and radio across America, Jimmy Eat World have released an intimate acoustic-driven version of the song and a companion video, available now digitally.

"We thought it would be fun to make a stripped-down, alt version of 'Something Loud' along with some kind of video element," says Jim Adkins. "As we recorded parts, we filmed it. So what you're watching is what you're hearing."

While Adkins and bandmates Tom Linton, Rick Burch and Zach Lind were considering what a mellow version of "Something Loud" could be, "the typical thing happened where ideas spawn ideas," Adkins says. "Quickly, it grew bigger than just dude-with-an-acoustic and some minimal support."

And by bigger, Adkins also means broader in terms of respective contributions. In addition to guitar and vocals, Adkins also shares drum duties with Lind, who adds tambourine, a gong and xylophone. Burch plays bass, Linton handles acoustic and electric guitar responsibilities with Adkins, and everyone chips in beautifully on backing and gang vocals.

To connect the acoustic version of "Something Loud" with its predecessor, Jimmy Eat World filmed everything themselves in one day at their studio in Tempe, Arizona. Their back-to-basics method parallels the rock version, but it's scaled back to reflect a more minimal-sounding approach, while keeping that simple, close-knit live performance.

Keeping with that DIY ethos -and fueled in part by the pandemic - the musicians expanded their skill sets in the process. "I recorded, mixed, filmed and edited the thing - took about a week all-in," Adkins explains. "A lot of it was hitting the spacebar to record, then running into the garage to play whatever was set up, while hitting record on my camera app on my phone to start the video recording."

The final product is a beautifully crafted rendition of a turbo-charged track that holds its own within the band's rich catalog.

The band is currently on the tail end of its headlining Something Loud Tour across North America. Ticket info for all shows can be found here.

JIMMY EAT WORLD 2022 TOUR DATES

^ Opener, TBD
* Rescheduled dates with Charly Bliss
** w/co-headline date with The Maine, Thursday, PVRIS, Sydney Sprague
++ Festival date

September 28 - Albany, NY - Empire Live^
September 29 - Toronto, ON - History^
October 1 - Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling++
October 3 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*
October 4 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place*
October 6 - Providence, RI - The Strand Ballroom & Theatre*
October 22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young++
October 23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young++
October 28 - Phoenix, AZ - Federal Theatre **
October 29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young++
December 3 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Audacy Beach Festival++

Jimmy Eat World are celebrating nearly three decades and 10 albums of existence. Jimmy Eat World are: lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind.

