Jillette Johnson Calls For Compassion On Reflective Single 'Forgive Her'

Today, Jillette Johnson shares "Forgive Her," the latest single off her forthcoming album It's a Beautiful Day and I Love You (out February 12). Striking an intimately reflective tone, "Forgive Her" is a meditation on breaking cycles that asks us to show compassion and acceptance towards ourselves and others. Audiofemme featured the track this morning, saying "The song opens with gentle chanting and piano chords that pull at your heartstrings, then escalates into angelic singing reminiscent of a parent teaching a child."

"This song was inspired by the complicated dynamics of mother-daughter relationships, and the importance of generational healing," explains Johnson. "It's about nurturing and embracing the hurt parts of ourselves, and recognizing that we are all just little kids trying to connect with each other and feel ok."

Produced by Joe Pisapia and written entirely by Jillette, It's a Beautiful Day and I Love You injects her intimate, piano-written songs with irreverent lyrics, buoyant pop melodies and a shot of guitar-driven, alt-rock muscle. The album has already garnered early acclaim from American Songwriter, Refinery29 and Rolling Stone, who describes the debut single "I Shouldn't Go Anywhere" as "a spaced-out trip that recalls Harry Nilsson or Elton John at his most decadent." Johnson has released three other singles - a rollicking ode to exes named "Annie," an irreverent meditation on acceptance aptly titled "What Would Jesus Do" and a kiss-off to past relationships called "Graveyard Boyfriend."

At the end of 2020, Johnson shared the first two songs from her upcoming OurVinyl session, including a haunting rendition of the Oasis classic "Champagne Supernova" as well as a stirring performance of "I Shouldn't Go Anywhere." She also recently launched her "Artist Brain" interview series, featuring intimate acoustic performances and conversations with other artists including Jaime Wyatt, Molly Parden, Aaron Lee Tasjan and Elle Varner. Airing live on her Instagram every other Thursday, Johnson welcomes Maggie Rose for the next episode (1/21), with more guests to be announced.

It's A Beautiful Day And I Love You is now available for pre-order on limited-edition vinyl, CD and more.

Listen to "Forgive Her" here: