Jet Jurgensmeyer Releases New Album 'THE RIDE: phase 2'

Rising actor and musician Jet Jurgensmeyer releases his new album THE RIDE: phase 2. The album is a collection of 11 songs that encapsulate the unique sound of country, rock, and pop that Jurgensmeyer brings.

THE RIDE: phase 2 features several previous releases and fan favorites such as “Good Days,” “Coffee Bar,” “Fallings Too,” amongst others. Each track on the album was written or co-written by Jurgensmeyer. This album pushes the envelope and expands the boundaries of Jurgensmeyer's meticulously crafted lyrics and songwriting. Each track delves deeper into the themes and emotions he has long been known for, showcasing his ability to blend poetic storytelling with innovative musical arrangements. The result is a collection of songs that not only challenge listeners but also invite them into his unique narrative landscape.

Excited about the album release, Jet Jurgensmeyer shares, “After the release of my previous album ‘Phase 1: Discover,’ I had to think hard about what to write for my next album. The last album's stories were all connected to me or my co-writers. To grow in my artistry as a songwriter and musician, I intentionally wrote songs that came from a personal space. From "Falling Too" to "Roots," each track is my story. This personal touch helps me connect with listeners and show who I am. I hope everyone who hears this album finds a song they resonate with and feels like I'm speaking to them directly. Music brings people together, and I hope "The Ride: Phase 2" does just that.

THE RIDE: phase 2 comes on the heels of several single releases, with Jurgensmeyer’s most recent release, “Good Days.” Written alongside songwriter Andrew Rizzuto, “Good Days” encapsulates a complex emotional journey that many individuals experience in relationships, acknowledging the difficulties but also the importance of understanding in navigating the ups and downs of romantic partnerships. Jurgensmeyer collaborated with producer Dan Frizsell, bringing this track to life. The album release also follows in the footsteps of his other releases, including “Coffee Bar,” "Falling Too," and "All I Need.”

Beyond the music industry, Jurgensmeyer has made a name for himself as an award-nominated actor, delivering remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. Notable appearances include the series regular role of "Boyd" on FOX's hit comedy, "Last Man Standing," as well as lending his voice to the lead character, Pip the Penguin, in the Disney animated series, "TOTS."

In addition to his thriving acting career, Jurgensmeyer has accumulated an impressive list of film credits, including roles in "Cupid's Proxy," "Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie," "Ferdinand," and "American Sniper." He has also made appearances in popular television shows such as "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Black-ish." Jurgensmeyer's talent extends to voice acting, with significant roles in Nickelodeon's "Shimmer and Shine," "Bubble Guppies," Amazon's "Stinky & Dirt," and Disney's "Special Agent Oso" and "Pickle and Peanut."

In addition to his burgeoning music career, Jurgensmeyer continues to make a name for himself as an award-nominated actor, delivering remarkable performances in both comedic and dramatic roles. His talent extends beyond the screen, with significant contributions to philanthropic endeavors, including his support for The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

THE RIDE: phase 2 Track List:

1. Falling Too (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Brian Sauerwald, Kyle Winski, Pierson Swanson)

2. Roots (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Ericca Latza)

3. Can’t Get Enough (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Vincent DiCarlo, Benjamin Backus)

4. All I Need (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Vincent DiCarlo, Benjamin Backus)

5. Stayed (Jet Jurgensmeyer, PJ North)

6. Good Days (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Andrew Rizzuto)

7. Searching Kind (Jet Jurgensmeyer, J.P. Williams, David Seger)

8. Coffee Bar (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Angel Ramirez)

9. Ruin This Town (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Ericca Latza, Alexis Wilkins)

10. Bones (Jet Jurgensmeyer)

11. Six Strings (Jet Jurgensmeyer, Ericca Latza, Josie Bisto)

Photo Credit: Urban Hill Photo

