Jet Jurgensmeyer Announces Debut Album

Singer and actor Jet Jurgensmeyer has announced that his highly anticipated self-titled debut album will be released on June 21, 2019. Adding to the excitement, the rising star has revealed the cover art and tracklisting. The album features two songs ("Real World" and "Just Another Moment Away") written by pop star Sabrina Carpenter as well as Jurgensmeyer's latest single "This Is Your Moment." It was recorded at the Legends Studio in Nashville, TN and produced by Butch Baker.

"I'm so excited to finally have my first album out," shares Jurgensmeyer. "The entire process has been awesome, from picking the songs to recording them in Nashville, it's been a dream come true. I'm so proud of all of these songs and the messages behind them. We previously released a few of the tracks and it's been fun to see people's reaction to them and it got me even more anxious to get the whole record out. I'm especially excited for everyone to hear the song I co-wrote with my friend Alivia McKenna!"

JET JURGENSMEYER Track Listing

Everything Will Be Alright (Hightower, James) Just Another Moment Away (Carpenter, Blue, Pierce) A Lot More Love (Spencer, Gersham, Johnson) Real World (Carpenter, Dean, Chila, Rosen) This Is Your Moment (Hightower, Teren) Punk Kid Revolution (Barnhart, Paige, Cates) Unfinished (Mareno, Hope, Barton) Parachute (Shackelton, Barton, Denmark) Say Goodbye (Jurgensmeyer, McKenna) A Lot More Love (acoustic) feat. Brad Bulla, Kate Lee and Forrest O'Connor

In addition to his singing career, Jurgensmeyer is also known for his countless acting credits. He currently stars as Boyd Baxter, alongside Tim Allen, on FOX's Last Man Standing which was recently renewed for season 8. Disney Junior recently announced a new animated series, "T.O.T.S." in which Jurgensmeyer voices one of the leading roles alongside Vanessa Williams, Megan Hilty and Christian J. Simon. Not showing any signs of slowing down, his recent movie, "The Legend of 5 Mile Cave," premiered earlier this month on the INSP network.

Upcoming Tour Dates: *for more information including ticket sales click here

6/28/19 Lake Ozark, MO

6/29/19 Lake Ozark, MO

7/2/19 Milwaukee, WI - Performing at Children's Fest at Summerfest

7/26/19 Seymour, WI - Opening for Gretchen Wilson at the Outagamie County Fair

7/28/19 Chicago, IL - White Sox "Rock the Sox" pre-game concert





