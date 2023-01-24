Jessika Shares Debut Single 'Her'

UK-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JESSIKA shares her debut single "Her" via BMG.

The song, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), explores her personal experience of observing an ex moving on, while simultaneously resonating with listeners as it touches on the universal theme of heartache.

The official music video for "Her" will launch January 31 via YouTube.

Growing up in Birmingham, UK, JESSIKA found a passion for music with the guidance of her parents, discovering artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Ferry, and John Lee Hooker. Embracing her voice, she cut her teeth by belting out covers in smoky jazz bars at barely 15-years-old.

When school gave her an ultimatum of choosing between music or class, you can imagine what she chose. With the support of her parents, a year later she wound up in London and eventually would book a one-way flight to New York to chase her dream.

Hustling and writing nonstop, she caught the attention of BMG and inked her publishing deal. After a short stint at home in the UK, she settled in the Big Apple, teaching herself to produce by watching engineers in the studio, before heading to Music City for a change of scenery. Over the course of two weeks, she decamped to a studio at BMG's Nashville office, writing into the middle of the night regularly and translating a myriad of unbelievable experiences into songs.

There is much more to come from JESSIKA in the coming months! Listen to the new single here:

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes