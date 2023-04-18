Jessika Puts on Her 'Nine Inch Heels' in New Single

UK-born and New York-based singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer JESSIKA shares her empowering new single "Nine Inch Heels" via BMG. Written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), "Nine Inch Heels" follows previously released singles "World Ain't Ready," and "Her."

JESSIKA notes the track is about "persistence, resistance, and being fearless," which is amplified by its uplifting chorus that serves as a powerful reminder for women to recognize their own worth.

"I wrote this song as an anthem for anyone who is fighting hard for a dream. For all those times you may have had doors slammed in your face, too many 'no's to count, rejection after rejection...," adds JESSIKA. "This song is for the fighter, the warrior and the woman in you who NEVER gives up. I want my girls to feel empowered, to feel strong, and encouraged when they hear this song. Whatever is thrown your way, you put on that dress, and 'Go get your deals in your Nine Inch Heels'..."

Growing up in Birmingham, UK, JESSIKA found a passion for music with the guidance of her parents, discovering artists such as Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Ferry, and John Lee Hooker. Embracing her voice, she cut her teeth by belting out covers in smoky jazz bars at barely 15-years-old. When school gave her an ultimatum of choosing between music or class, you can imagine what she chose. With the support of her parents, a year later she wound up in London and eventually would book a one-way flight to New York to chase her dream.

Hustling and writing nonstop, she caught the attention of BMG and inked her publishing deal. She settled in the Big Apple, teaching herself to produce by watching engineers in the studio, before heading to Music City for a change of scenery. Over the course of two weeks, she decamped to a studio at BMG's Nashville office, writing into the middle of the night regularly and translating a myriad of unbelievable experiences into songs.

Photo Credit: Matt Barnes