Jessie Reyez Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour

Reyez's new album will be released on September 16.

Aug. 30, 2022  

Earlier this month, Grammy-nominated, 4x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez announced her sophomore album, YESSIE, arriving September 16 via FMLY / Island Records.

Today in support, Reyez announces The YESSIE Tour, a 29-date fall tour across North America, produced by Live Nation - full list of dates below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, September 2nd at 10am local time here.

In anticipation of her first release to come in the nearly two years since her critically heralded debut Before Love Came To Kill Us landed, Jessie announced the new album in a big way with the emblazoned break-up ballad, "Mutual Friend," proving yet again she is an unstoppable force.

Reyez premiered the track live on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which re-airs on Tuesday, August 30th, clad in a sheer & velvet catsuit, backed by a piano and 12 piece string section, giving an emotional and evocative performance that left anyone in doubt speechless. On the record, Jessie clears the air to an ex-lover and releases any lingering emotion she carries while declaring her independence - shown as scenes of beautiful rage, dying flowers symbolic of the relationship, and fluid dancing in the music video directed by Peter Huang - watch both at links below.

YESSIE picks up where her 2020 debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us left off - a highly anticipated release from a now unforgettable era. Her writing on the new album captures the human experience in a way that is at once unique and relatable. After releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo & Being Human In Public, Jessie released Before Love Came To Kill Us in March of 2020.

Against unenviable odds, the album charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart, amassed over 1.2B global streams, and earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020 - cementing Reyez as a worldwide phenomenon. She made live appearances at 2021 Lollapalooza, 2022 Coachella and opened on Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever World Tour.

Jessie Reyez has played sold out shows and festivals across the world, impressing all with her exceptional live show and The YESSIE Tour marks the beginning of an all new era.

YESSIE NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

October 13th - Miami, FL - The Oasis

October 15th - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

October 16th - Houston, TX - House of Blues

October 18th - Austin, TX - Emo's

October 19th - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

October 20th - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

October 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

October 24th - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

October 25th - San Diego, CA - SOMA

October 27th - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

October 28th - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

October 30th - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

October 31st - Vancouver, BC - The Orpheum

November 2nd - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

November 3rd - Denver, CO - Summit

November 6th - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

November 8th - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

November 11th - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

November 13th - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

November 14th - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

November 16th - Charlotte, NC - Underground at The Fillmore

November 17th - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

November 19th - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 20th - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

November 22nd - Boston, MA - House of Blues

November 26th - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

November 28th - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

December 2nd - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

December 4th - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom




