Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessie Murph Shares New Song 'About You' From Mixtape 'drowning'

Jessie Murph Shares New Song 'About You' From Mixtape 'drowning'

“About You” is the latest offering from Jessie’s debut mixtape drowning set to be released on February 10.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Alternative/pop artist Jessie Murph has released new song "About You." Recorded in her hometown of Hunstville, AL with Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan) and Yakob (6lack, Giveon), the track draws inspiration from Jessie's personal experience with a toxic relationship, adding to her arsenal of vulnerable yet edgy pop bangers.

"About You" is the latest offering from Jessie's debut mixtape drowning set to be released on February 10. The project features previously released songs "Always Been You," "If I Died Last Night," and "Pray" as well as three new tracks. Pre-order drowning HERE and see full tracklisting below.

2023 is proving to be an exciting year for the 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Named one of Amazon Music's '2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch' and Pandora's 'Artists to Watch in 2023,' Jessie Murph will embark on her first ever North American headline tour this spring in support of drowning.

The 29-date run kicks off on February 23 in Columbus, OH and includes two shows in both New York and Los Angeles as well as stops in Nashville, Toronto, Chicago and more before concluding with a hometown show on April 7. See full routing below and visit here for more information.

Watch the new music video here:



Carlie Hanson Announces Spring Headline Tour Photo
Carlie Hanson Announces Spring Headline Tour
Rising singer-songwriter Carlie Hanson has announced a 20-stop U.S. tour for this spring. The Home is Where the Heart Is tour will kick off February 28 in San Francisco and include stops in Chicago on March 9 and New York on March 21, before wrapping up in Los Angeles on April 3. Check out tour dates now!
Brooklyn Rapper Pesh Milli Shares Back Outside Photo
Brooklyn Rapper Pesh Milli Shares 'Back Outside'
Brooklyn-based rapper Pesh Milli recently announced his forthcoming EP, What Can I Say. Pesh is thrilled to share a standout track from the collection, “Back Outside.” The third track to be shared from his upcoming EP follows on the heels of previously released singles “Spicy” and “Another One.'
The Inspector Cluzo Share New Song Photo
The Inspector Cluzo Share New Song
The Inspector Cluzo are excited to release their third single 'Running A Family Farm Is More Rock Than Playing Rock’n’Roll Music'. In addition, the Gascon duo are thrilled to keep their reputation as one the most prolific touring bands in the world announcing a full European and UK tour. Watch the new music video now!
Portair Shares New Single Afterglow Featuring Wynne Photo
Portair Shares New Single 'Afterglow' Featuring Wynne
The Learning How To Die EP includes his recent singles “Above The Salt,” which features VÉRITÉ, and “Life We’ve Built,” which tapped singer-songwriter Emily James.   The EP follows his viral single “Gloaming Hour,” which racked up over 5 million plays on TikTok.

From This Author - Michael Major


Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
Rachael & Vilray Releases New Album 'I Love a Love Song!'Rachael & Vilray Releases New Album 'I Love a Love Song!'
January 13, 2023

Recorded at United Recording in Los Angeles, the twelve-track album was produced, engineered and mixed by Dan Knobler (Allison Russell) and features arrangements from Jacob Zimmerman. All songs were written by Vilray except for the 1930’s classic “Goodnight My Love,” which was written by Mack Gordon and Harry Revel.
Endure the Affliction Release New Single 'Witch'Endure the Affliction Release New Single 'Witch'
January 13, 2023

After releasing their debut track “Soul Eater” in 2019, Endure The Affliction hit the ground running and gained notoriety in their local music community with their heavy instrumentals and deeply relatable lyrics. While the pandemic hit the group hard, halting productions and live shows, the band persisted with their fiery and powerful releases.
share