Jessie Murph Shares New Song 'About You' From Mixtape 'drowning'

Alternative/pop artist Jessie Murph has released new song "About You." Recorded in her hometown of Hunstville, AL with Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan) and Yakob (6lack, Giveon), the track draws inspiration from Jessie's personal experience with a toxic relationship, adding to her arsenal of vulnerable yet edgy pop bangers.

"About You" is the latest offering from Jessie's debut mixtape drowning set to be released on February 10. The project features previously released songs "Always Been You," "If I Died Last Night," and "Pray" as well as three new tracks. Pre-order drowning HERE and see full tracklisting below.

2023 is proving to be an exciting year for the 18-year-old singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. Named one of Amazon Music's '2023 Breakthrough Artists to Watch' and Pandora's 'Artists to Watch in 2023,' Jessie Murph will embark on her first ever North American headline tour this spring in support of drowning.

The 29-date run kicks off on February 23 in Columbus, OH and includes two shows in both New York and Los Angeles as well as stops in Nashville, Toronto, Chicago and more before concluding with a hometown show on April 7. See full routing below and visit here for more information.

Watch the new music video here: