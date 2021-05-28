Jessie G Releases New Love Song 'Timeless'

Singer-songwriter Jessie G is releasing her new single, "Timeless," a song dedicated to her newlywed husband. In this country rock tune, Jessie uses heavy rock-n'-roll riffs and expressive lyrics to spotlight the never ending love for her spouse. This single includes a message of the strength in a classic relationship and highlights the uniqueness of Jessie's marriage. With no expiration date and a whole lotta time left, Jessie G embraces the newlywed life. Listen to "Timeless" here and take a look through pictures in the feature that People did on their wedding.



"This song is such a great introduction to the new chapter in my music and my life. I've always been very rock n' roll and country. I feel like I've authentically captured that with all my new music coming out," says Jessie.



"Though the production is more rock leaning, the intimate lyrics read like a letter to the 'Army Ranger' who became her husband in March of 2021." - Madeline Crone, American Songwriter



As an army wife and singer-songwriter, Jessie G is a force to be reckoned with. Her latest single, "Whatever This Is" was a top 20 single on the Music Row Chart and the adjoining music video was premiered on CMT. In a short span of time, Jessie has garnered over one million views across Facebook and Youtube with her previous single, "Army Ranger." From a feature in Rolling Stone to opening for artists such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Kid Rock, and The Charlie Daniels Band, Jessie G is born to thrive in the country rock genre. "Timeless" is set to fly right into your hearts.

