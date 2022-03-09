Jessica Willis Fisher Announces Debut Solo Album 'Brand New Day'

Guided by joy, courage, and gratitude, Americana singer/songwriter Jessica Willis Fisher is reclaiming her voice with the release of her debut solo album, Brand New Day which will be out April 13th and is now available for pre-save/pre-add.

Jessica Willis Fisher plays fiddle throughout Brand New Day and wrote 8 of the album's 10 songs by herself. The album is produced by Ben Fowler.

Tapping into the most vulnerable moments of her life, Jessica begins an authentic new journey after a dramatic and sudden departure from her family's band. Jessica has stayed out of the public eye since leaving her family's touring group, The Willis Clan (TLC's "The Willis Family," "America's Got Talent") after her father was arrested and jailed for sexual abuse.

Brand New Day opens with the empowering title track and Jessica's third single from the project -- "Brand New Day"-- which will be available everywhere on March 18th HERE. Even now, its message of strength still resonates with her. "This song is my soundtrack to adventure and exploration, and helps me remember to keep celebrating the current moment in life," she says.

Throughout Brand New Day, she looks at her life from multiple viewpoints, ranging from the romance of "Hopelessly, Madly" to the contemplation of "The Lucky One." She also revives "Slow Me Down," a ballad about being present in the moment, which she previously recorded with her family. Her personal struggle to find freedom is evident on the album's first single, "Fire Song," a co-write with GRAMMY award-winner Jon Randall, but she finds that freedom in the foot-stomping "Gone." An emotional centerpiece of the project, "My History" finds her discovering that there is indeed a way forward through music.

"I've truly lived every word on this album. That's why these songs are both so much more vulnerable and empowering for me," says Jessica. "If someone truly resonates with them, we both get to feel seen. Together, we know we are not alone as we begin again, each and every day."

In celebration of Brand New Day, Jessica will be hosting an album release party at 7pm on April 13th where she will perform all 10 tracks live at Analog, the live music venue at The Hutton Hotel in Nashville. Tickets are available now and can be purchased HERE.