Jesse Royal Returns to Bring 'Hope' With Romain Virgo on New Single

The combination of both singers over a propulsive track produced by Sean Alaric provides one of the most powerful singles you will hear this year. 

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 1 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call Photo 2 Video: Watch Brandy Clark Perform From New Album at SHUCKED Curtain Call
Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For Disney's 100th Anniversary Photo 3 Video: Sara Bareilles Sings 'When You Wish Upon a Star' For 'Disney 100'
Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark Photo 4 Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert

Video: Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark & More

Following his nomination for a GRAMMY with his last full album (2021's ROYAL), Jesse Royal returns with this powerful, rousing track speaking about ways to fight for justice, uplift his community, and move forward.

This is the first new song from Jesse (besides features on other artists’ tunes) since ROYAL and begins his next cycle of releases, which will culminate in a new EP later this year. He is joined on “Hope” by superstar Romain Virgo, whose 2015 reggae version of Sam Smith's "Stay With Me" topped the charts in numerous Caribbean countries, and whose 2018 album, Lovesick, hit number one on the Billboard reggae chart.

The combination of both singers over a propulsive track produced by Sean Alaric provides one of the most powerful singles you will hear this year. 

“My thing is that we are blessed in excess as a little nation [Jamaica] that has caused a huge impact on the world, from music to culture to respecting the herb,” explains Jesse about his thinking behind the track. “This song is just a reminder that we don’t need too much government interference – we just need ‘hope.’ The opportunity to think big and dream big, because it’s necessary on a broader scale for the world. A confident Jamaica to me means a happier world.”

Since his GRAMMY-nomination, Royal has stayed busy on many fronts while working on new music all along: he is an ambassador for Digicel in Jamaica, regularly doing community outreach for the company; he appeared on Protoje’s single “Family,” as well as on songs with Zac Jone$, Konshens, and Kabaka Pyramid’s GRAMMY-winning album The Kalling. Meanwhile, Jesse has continued building up his touring, especially within the US, where he did very successful shows in 2022 with Protoje and Lila Ike, as well as appearances at major festivals like California Roots, Cali Vibes, and Reggae Rise Up. 

In fact, this single arrives just as Jesse is embarking some early summer touring, including his own headlining shows in New York City, Chicago, Burlington (VT), and others; festival appearances at Cali Roots and Dry Diggings, and supporting Stephen Marley on four shows. He is also playing Wolf Trap outside of Washington DC with Protoje, SOJA, and special guest J Boog. 

So, get ready for Jesse Royal coming at you in 2023, bringing plenty of “Hope” with him.

Tour Dates:

MAY 27 @ California Roots Festival 2023 in Monterey, CA
JUN 02 @ Do Division 2023 in Chicago, IL
JUN 05 @ Ocean Mist in South Kingstown, RI
JUN 07 @ Higher Ground in South Burlington, VT
JUN 08 @ Bernie's Beach Bar in Hampton Beach, NH
JUN 10 @ Wolf Trap in Vienna, VA w/ Soja and Protoje 
JUN 11 @ SOB's in New York City, NY
JUL 08 @ The Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa, CA
JUL 26 @ Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis, MA
JUL 26 @ Cape Cod Melody Tent in Hyannis, MA *
JUL 27 @ Indian Ranch in Webster, MA *
JUL 28 @ South Shore Music Circus in Cohasset, MA *
JUL 29 @ The Clubhouse in East Hampton, NY *
JUL 30 @ Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, NY *
AUG 25 @ Dry Diggings Festival in Auburn, CA

* w/ Stephen Marley 




RELATED STORIES - Music

HARMLESS to Share Bilingual New Track What U Want Photo
HARMLESS to Share Bilingual New Track 'What U Want'

Gold-selling bedroom pop artist Harmless, aka Los Angeles-based, Mexico City-born songwriter/producer Nacho Cano, will share his bilingual single, “What U Want.” The track was produced by Yves Rothman at the iconic Sunset Sound.

DJ and Producer CONVERSE BASIN to Release His Debut Album Photo
DJ and Producer CONVERSE BASIN to Release His Debut Album

CONVERSE BASIN is the moniker of California-based DJ and producer James Converse. CONVERSE BASIN sings, plays guitar, and has been a house DJ for 20 years, drawing from a wide variety of influences to fuse his passions for dance, techno, electronic, and indie music. The debut CONVERSE BASIN album OCEANS WILL NEVER KEEP US APART will drop in June.

J Hus Returns With Explosive New Track Its Crazy Photo
J Hus Returns With Explosive New Track 'It's Crazy'

J Hus, the darling of UK Rap and the Afro-fusion pioneer releases his explosive new track ‘It’s Crazy’. Produced by Fumes (Rimzee, MoStack) and The Elements (Burna Boy, AJ Tracey, Headie One), ‘It’s Crazy’ comes with a frenetic visual directed by Taz Tron Delix (Stormzy, Headie One, Calvin Harris).

The Linda Lindas to Perform at Scripps National Spelling Bee Photo
The Linda Lindas to Perform at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Next week, 231 spellers will descend on the Washington D.C. area to compete for the Scripps Cup in four segments of competition May 30-June 1. Cheering them on with their brand of Southern California punk rock are The Linda Lindas, who will perform during the iconic competition’s Opening Cermony on Monday evening.  


From This Author - Michael Major

Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'Video: Kesha Releases Vevo Performance of 'Only Love Can Save Us Now'
Matthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EPMatthew Dear's Audion Alias Returns With New EP
Photos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CAPhotos: Ariana Madix Puts Sauce in the #Scandoval, Serves Caniacs at Raising Cane's in El Segundo, CA
UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'UK Indie-Pop Band The Snuts Return with 'Gloria'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO