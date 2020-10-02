Jesse Palter Returns With 'Better Days'

The song explores the magic of artistic collaboration.

Jesse Palter returns with her new single, "BETTER DAYS," which explores the magic of artistic collaboration that can occur and bind the creative despite the limitations of time and distance.

Reflective and slightly optimistic, this tune is co-produced by Jesse with Jake Bass (Eminem) and features notable musicians Jeff Babko (music director for Jimmy Kimmel, James Taylor) and Ben Williams on the keys and bass, respectively.

The song was written over Zoom and each segment of the song was recorded in everyone's individual living spaces due to quarantine restrictions; a fitting tribute considering "Better Days" was written in and is about the quarantine lockdown. As Palter puts it herself "Now, more than ever, I trust you understand, just as I trust that there are better days to come."

"Better Days was a true outpouring of emotion - it fell out of me before I could even process what I was writing. It's hard to find the motivation or clarity to be creative right now in a world almost unrecognizable from the world we're used to living in. Moreover, I had grown accustomed to lengthy project rollouts and A&Rs making final decisions about what music of mine gets to see the light of day. As a newly independent artist, releasing this single is an essential part of reclaiming my power, and serves as a testament to the perseverance of both artists as well as the art itself. Really, I'm doing this to prove to MYSELF that I CAN release something on my own, but it also feels in my gut like a song that has the ability to unite us by capturing the essence of what we're all experiencing right now; nostalgia for past times where we could all be together, and a longing for a brighter better future," said Jesse Palter.

Listen to "Better Days" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles