Jesse Cook Releases New Single 'HEY!'

Jesse Cook-the internationally acclaimed guitarist, composer and producer-has released "HEY!," his latest single since 2017's "To The Horizon" from the Beyond Borders (eOne Music) album. The spirited music video for "HEY!" was also released today and features the Gadfly dance company from Toronto, ON. Watch below!

"HEY!" is also Cook's first release in a new partnership between his imprint label, Coach House, and Canadian label, Outside Music and is distributed in the U.S. by Redeye Distribution.

Earlier this year, Cook launched his international "Follow The Road" tour which included 48-dates across the U.S. The tour resumes this week in Tennessee and includes stops in Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Charlotte, NC, and Orlando, FL, in addition to others. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here. Following the remaining U.S. shows, Cook and his dynamically skillful band will tour onward throughout Europe for 13 dates and Canada for another 25 dates totaling an impressive 38 more shows.

2020 marks Cook's 25th anniversary since the release of his debut album, Tempest (1995, Narada). The JUNO Award-winning musician shows no signs of slowing down, but rather expanding on his musical appetite. Cook's latest record, Beyond Borders (2017, eOne Music), explores a sonic landscape unfettered by geography, ethnicity and musical styles to forge a unique world music hybrid. Beyond Borders is the most sonically diverse and distinctive disc in his vast and varied catalog, which has earned him 11 JUNO nominations and one JUNO win in the Best Instrumental Album category for Free Fall (2000, Narada) - which has its 20-year anniversary in 2020.

"25 years ago, before Tempest was released - and all that would follow - if you had asked me what I wanted to do with my life, I would have told you I was happy in my solitude," Cook reflects. "I didn't want to be in the public eye. But I was wrong. Before Tempest, I'd never seen the rest of Canada."

Cook adds: "I never dreamed I would one day see Asia, let alone tour it. My fans have lifted me up in so many ways, and have given me the freedom to follow my muse and chase my dreams. THEY opened the world to me, and have given me the opportunity to meet and perform with my musical heroes. Without my fans, none of this would have happened. Words are not enough to thank all the people who have been with me on this crazy, beautiful journey these last 25 years. And now, I can't wait to see where the next 25 will take us..."

Catch Jesse Cook on his "Follow The Road" tour:

DATE

CITY/STATE

VENUE

Fri, 1/10

Fayetteville, AR

Baum Walker Hall, Walton Arts Center

Sat, 1/11

Conway, AR

Reynolds Performance Hall, Univerdity of Central Arkansas

Sun, 1/12

Nashville, TN

City Winery

Tue, 1/14

Birmingham, AL

The Lyric Theatre

Wed, 1/15

Asheville, NC

Diana Wortham Theatre at Pack Place

Thur, 1/16

Atlanta, GA

Buckhead Theatre

Fri, 1/17

Charlotte, NC

Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Sat, 1/18

Raleigh, NC

Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, 1/19

Orlando, FL

The Plaza Live

Tue, 1/21

Jacksonville, FL

WJCT Soundstage

Wed, 1/22

Bonita Springs, FL

SouthWest Florida Event Center

Thur, 1/23

Clearwater, FL

Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Fri, 1/24

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Amaturo Theater, Broward Center for the Performing Arts

Sat, 1/25

Lake Worth, FL

The Duncan Theatre





