Jerry Garcia Foundation Launches New Independent Music Label: Only Love Records

The Jerry Garcia Foundation launched its Only Love Records music label in a collaborative project with Seven Seas Music to benefit the American Himalayan Foundation. The label's first album titled, Annapurna's Song, Music of the Himalayas is a unique selection of music by a variety of artists from the Himalayan region. The compilation album, includes "Clouds," a Sanjay Mishra composition featuring the Grateful Dead's Jerry Garcia on guitar.

Also featured on the album is A.R. Rahman, an Academy Award-, GRAMMY®- and BAFTA Award-winning artist known for integrating Indian classical music with electronica, world music, and traditional orchestral arrangements. Rahman performs "Zariya" with Chöying Drolma, a Buddhist nun, musician, and philanthropist.

All net proceeds from this project will benefit the American Himalayan Foundation (AHF).

The music is accessible via the Seven Seas Music website and-accompanied by an album liner notes booklet featuring Garcia's visual art-via the Terrapin Gallery.

In the words of Jerry Garcia, "You need music, I don't know why. It's probably one of those Joe Campbell questions, why we need ritual. We need magic, and bliss, and power, myth, and celebration and religion in our lives, and music is a good way to encapsulate a lot of it."

This plastic-free digital album release comprises a wide spectrum of music from artists originating from the Himalayan region, including areas of Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan and India. Regarding the album's title, "Annapurna" is derived from Sanskrit and means "the giver of food and nourishment." "Anna" (अन्न) means "food" or "grains," and "pūrṇa" (पूर्ण) means "full, complete, and perfect." These meanings complement the album's music, which offers insights into the depth of the Himalayan people as it feeds and soothes the soul.

Jerry Garcia's watercolor piece, titled Himalayan Landscape, will serve as the album's cover art. The art is available on the Charity Buzz website as a limited edition giclée.

Brooke Wentz of Seven Seas Music is the compilation's producer. The Jerry Garcia Foundation serves as executive producer, and Norbu Tenzing, vice president of the AHF, serves as executive director.

Mastering was done by Coast Mastering's Michael Romanowski, a GRAMMY-nominated audio engineer.

"Seven Seas' goal in working with the Jerry Garcia Foundation was to make certain that the music chosen for Annapurna's Song, Music of the Himalayas reflected the environment and spirit of the Himalayan region and its people accurately," said Brooke Wentz, founder and CEO of Seven Seas Music. "Given our uniquely specific catalog, I knew that we'd be able to fulfill the wishes of the Foundation in a respectful and successful manner. I am particularly proud of this body of work and new partnership."

Annapurna's Song, Music of the Himalayas includes the following tracks:

Dekyi Lhazom - "Gö Thang Kar Dungi Dungdro Chen"

Kutumba - "Sannani"

Phosphenes - "Dust"

Shyam Nepali - "Kanchi Matyang Tyang"

Jerusha Rai - "Barud"

Sajjan Raj - "Chitthi Bhitra"

Bartika Eam Rai - "Hawaaijahaaj"

Sanjay Mishra and Jerry Garcia - "Clouds"

Chöying Drolma and Steve Tibbetts - "Padmakara"

Misty Terrace - "La Nye Ngam"

Tenzin Namgyal - "Kyichung"

Alif - "Ride Home"

Angchuk Ralam and Phuntso Angchuk Kidar - "Flute Song"

SOFIYUM - "Vhom Pundi"

A.R. Rahman with Chöying Drolma and Farah Siraj - "Zariya"

According to the Jerry Garcia Foundation, "Jerry referred to playing music as a 'public service.' Today, his music continues to serve and uplift others. It is an honor to work in a creative way with Seven Seas Music to provide support for the mission of the American Himalayan Foundation."





