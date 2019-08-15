Jeremy Garrett Breaks Bluegrass Boundaries With New Single 'I Can't Lay Your Lovin' Down'

Some musicians pour every bit of their creative energy into a single sound, a single project - but that's not JeremyGarrett. So when he's not on the road playing fiddle and singing with the GRAMMY award-winning band The Infamous Stringdusters, he's been touring on his own, using the latest technology to develop sophisticated and textured yet deeply soulful performances of his original songs.

This technique of layering and looping multiple instruments and vocals is heard in his first single release from Organic Records, "I Can't Lay Your Lovin' Down," produced and engineered by GRAMMY winner Billy Hume.

The product of an intensive writing session with long-time collaboratorsJon Weisberger and Mountain Heart's Josh Shilling at Garrett's Colorado mountain home, "I Can't Lay Your Lovin' Down" is a sombre portrait of a man who's "facing all my demons" but one. From a sparse guitar opening, the music unfolds with increasing urgency as the entrance of mandolin and fiddle builds a restless tension that flares into haunting layers of fiddle exploration before subsiding in the closing seconds. It's an emotional and deeply musical tour de force that's all the more remarkable for a listener who knows that Garrett can do it all live.

"I had the melody for 'I Can't Lay Your Lovin' Down' kicking around for a while," says Garrett. "I brought it to the table during a writing session with Jon and Josh. We have written several songs together now and that was one of my favorites that came out of that session."

The single is the first release from Garrett's upcoming album, Circles, featuring more music that pushes the borders of progressive bluegrass music.

Listen to "I Can't Lay Your Lovin' Down" HERE.

About Jeremy Garrett

Jeremy Garrett is known as an innovative fiddle player, expressive singer and soul-searching songwriter in the GRAMMY Award-winning band, The Infamous Stringdusters, who broke onto the national scene in 2007, scooping up 3 International Bluegrass Music Association awards, including Album and Song of the Year. Since then, the group has become a national ambassador for progressive bluegrass, playing to club, theater and festival audiences around the country.

To the fans of the Stringdusters, Jeremy is known as "G-Grass" or "Freedom Cobra" for his dynamic stage presence. When he is not touring with The Infamous Stringdusters, he turns his attention to his solo show, wowing listeners by using electronic effects to layer and loop multiple instruments and vocals. Jeremy also performs in all-star line-ups ranging from funk music to traditional bluegrass.

Jeremy has a more intimate side as a songwriter and has a broad catalog of originally crafted songs. He has contributed several songs to the Stringdusters, including the title track for their 2014 album "Let It Go," winning first place in the Folk category for the 2014 USA Songwriting Competition. His songwriting collaborations include Darrell Scott, Oliver Wood (of The Wood Brothers), Jon Weisberger, Josh Shilling, Becky Buller and more.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You