Jeremy Earl of Woods & Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards Collaborate on 'Painted Shrines'

In 2018, longtime friends and collaborators Jeremy Earl of Woods and Glenn Donaldson of Skygreen Leopards met in Northern California to record an album under the name Painted Shrines. The album, titled Heaven and Holy, will finally see release this year, coming out on March 5 on Woodsist Records.

"It was a pleasure to work with Glenn on these songs and step away from my normal recording rituals into something more carefree, spontaneous and raw," says Earl. "Nothing like throwing up a couple of mics and bashing out some songs with an old friend. Was great to let go and have Glenn man the controls. The result was something different than Woods. West coast fog in New York City streets. A collaboration born from friendship and the search for the jingle jangle."

Today the duo shares the album's wistful first single "Gone" - listen to it HERE.

Heaven and Holy is available for pre-order NOW.

Jeremy Earl (Woods) & Glenn Donaldson (Skygreen Leopards, The Reds, Pinks & Purples) met sometime in the mid-aughts and bonded over a love of tambourines and DIY sounds. They have shared many stages since, and their first serious collaboration was on the 2011 Woods album Sun & Shade. Around 2018, Earl was restless in upstate NY and accepted an invite to record in Donaldson's studio in an undisclosed rural coastal town in Northern California. In a week they emerged with nearly an album's worth of hazy folk-rock and psych-pop with touches of more outré lo-fi noise. Jeff Moller (The Papercuts) added bass, and they put the finishing touches on during quarantine. Heaven and Holy ebbs and flows like coastal fog between songs and dreamy instrumentals splitting the difference between The Clean's Unknown Country and The Byrds' Fifth Dimension.