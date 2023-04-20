Jeremie Albino Announces 'Tears You Hide' Album

Buzzy Americana artist-to-watch Jeremie Albino is back with the announcement of his highly anticipated sophomore studio album, Tears You Hide, alongside a new single with a palpable raw energy and a rickety foot stomping beat that we promise you will want to push play on over and over again.

Click HERE to pre-save the album which will be released on June 9th (full track listing can be found below).

Of the song, Jeremie Albino says: "This one is about the tension that builds up between two people that know they like each other but they're still waiting on the other to make the first move. Leaving the door open hoping one day they'll walk through it and mustering the courage to finally take that first step yourself."

Recorded entirely live off the floor, Tears You Hide is a catalog of feelings from time passed that serves up an ode to family, resilience, and the road ahead. The deeply personal nature traverses Albino's development as an artist and captivating songwriter.

Experiences with tragedy, grief, and love tumble throughout, grounded in moments of joy and the hope it brings - a house party, a tumbleweed, tears in a mother's eyes, an open door, a faceless angelic voice. The artist found support from the team instrumental in the production of his earlier work - The Rosehall Band, his original backing band, and Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes), who co-produced his critically acclaimed debut full length.

The importance of working with a supportive and collaborative community is something that he knows the value of not only in his music but also from his days as working as a farmer in Prince Edward County.

Lead single "Across the Hall," released late last month, is a testament to Albino's visual songwriting style, telling a story of hope and longing in challenging periods.

Jeremie Albino's grainy ballads are inflected with a joyous tenor that has found him a distinct space in the world of Americana, folk, blues, and country. Re-imagining the image of the lonesome wanderer, his music is rooted in the instant when everyone in a room experiences the same moment in a multitude of different ways-embodying solitude and connection all at once.

Starting out playing late night gig slots, the rising artist's rigor has landed him a blossoming touring career. Garnering attention from the community and press alike, he's heralded as "a true resurgence of the most authentic blues brought to life through the eyes of a modern and young, but old-soul artist" (American Songwriter) and "the next in line of emotive band leaders that project soul and directness atop a head turning sound" (Glide Magazine).

With his critically acclaimed debut album, Hard Time (2019), Albino was a supporting act for JD McPherson and then St. Paul & The Broken Bones on his first round of US tours. In 2020, he accompanied Shovels & Rope on tour through the UK and Europe, later collaborating with Michael Trent who produced Albino's EP, Past Dawn (2022). He's also performed alongside contemporary country trail-blazers Orville Peck and Cat Clyde.

The nomadic lifestyle suits him and reverberates on stage ... strumming with abandon alongside an erupting vocal chorus, his magnetic spirit landed him as one of the best performers at AmericanaFest by Billboard, and he's just getting started.

Stay tuned for more exciting music and tour announcements in the coming weeks!

Upcoming Show Dates

May 1 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst *

May 2 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *

May 4 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House *

May 5 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall *

May 6 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre *

May 7 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre *

July 8 - Richards Landing, ON, Canada - Go North Music Festival

July 21 - Canso, NS, Canada - Stan Rogers Folk Festival



* w/ Sierra Ferrell, all shows SOLD OUT